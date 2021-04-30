Former Neighbours star Ben Lawson admits to needing some help when it comes to helping his anxiety over flying.

The actor spends his time between Australia and the United States, so to deal with the stress and anxiety of long-haul flights, he told GQ that he regularly eats cannabis gummies before boarding.

The 41-year-old appeared in a video for the magazine and said that the gummies help ease his nerves, adding that they're legal in many American states.

"If you live in a state or a country where these are legal, I highly recommend them. You're not allowed to travel with these but they are completely legal at LAX where I fly out of," Ben explained.

"What I find works is taking one as I go through security. By the time I'm boarding the plane it's starting to do its job," he said.

Ben Lawson admitted to eating cannabis gummies on flights. Picture: YouTube

The actor says he takes them in countries where they are legal. Picture: YouTube

Lawson - who is currently in Queensland - posed with a bunch of regular lollies.

"I'm in Australia, edibles aren't legal here, so these are just lollies that I bought from Woolworths. I'm using it as a prop. Still tasty!" he said.

He also admitted to drinking on flights. Picture: YouTube

Further along in the video the Logie winner confessed to relying on alcohol to also help him with travel, and the boredom that comes with it.

"If you don't drink, good for you. I respect and admire your choices. If you do drink, now's the time to do it because it gets real boring real quick. I wish you the best," he said.

Among his other travel essentials included a silk sleeping mask, earbuds, headphones, books, a face mask, and light exercise gear including resistance bands and a skipping rope.

Ben rose to fame starring on Australia's soap Neighbours as Frazer Yeats from 2006 to 2008.

Originally published as Neighbours star's candid confession