LOCAL DERBY: The Queensland Vigoro Titles culminated in Ipswich and Fassifern vying for the trophy in both under-14 and 18s.
Sport

Neighbours face off

Tom Bushnell
tom.bushnell@qt.com.au
12th Jan 2020 6:23 PM
VIGORO: The Ipswich under-14s return from Cairns in possession of the State Championship after progressing through the three-day tournament undefeated.

With Cassidy Hammond (36) and Rohan Darr leading the way, Ipswich posted 8/101 in this morning’s final before a committed performance in the field allowed them to restrict neighbouring stronghold Fassifern to a meagre total of 33.

Enforcing the follow on, Ipswich kept the blowtorch firmly applied to dismiss Fassifern for 58 and clinch an emphatic triumph by more than an innings.

Under-14s manager Andrea Kruger said her charges were dominant throughout and were rewarded accordingly at the subsequent trophy presentation.

For his run-scoring wizardry Darr collected the batting aggregate and average honours, while all-rounder Taurice Anderson earned the bowling average, best bowling in an innings and player of the titles gongs.

It was a contrasting story for Ipswich’s under-18 outfit, which experienced mixed fortunes across the weekend.

In the end, the side spearheaded by fielding award recipient Ashlee Verrall and player of the titles Trey Darr, succumbed to Fassifern in the decisive clash.

Chasing 90, Ipswich managed just 38 and were forced to follow on. Refusing to drop their heads, they gave a much-improved account of themselves in their second innings, taking the score to 3/64 before being beaten by the clock.

“It may have been a different result if we had unlimited time,” Kruger said.

Verrall belted 20 not out and Darr hit an unbeaten 21.

He also received the prizes for the highest score of the titles and batting aggregate.

The highlight of the weekend was an unbelievable comeback which saw the under-18s qualify for the decider. All out for 24 Ipswich were reeling but an inspired performance with the ball halted Cairns on the same total. Ipswich took the victory on the back of an improved second dig, dismissing Cairns in a grandstand finish with just one minute left to play.

Ipswich Queensland Times

