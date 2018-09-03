Neighbour's face 'busted up' as men clash over burnouts

GUILTY VERDICT. An Ipswich jury found Goodna dad Wayne Ioane Matautia guilty of assault causing bodily harm to man after neighbours complained Matautia did burnouts in a black Ford Falcon. INSET: Rory Crafar

GOODNA dad Wayne Ioane Matautia is set to be sentenced later this week after being found guilty of assaulting a neighbour.

Ipswich District Court last week heard the assault stemmed from an argument over someone doing burnouts in a black Ford Falcon in the victim's Goodna cul-de-sac.

A jury found that when Matautia was confronted by Corrinne Young about the noise, he knocked down her friend, Rory Crafar, with a single blow to the face.

Matautia denied the serious charge but the jury found him guilty of assault causing bodily harm to Mr Crafar following a two-day trial.

The incident took place in George Rant Court, Goodna, at 5pm on October 17, 2016.

Mr Crafar said he was making a sandwich for the children of Ms Young, his then-partner, and heard tyres screeching on the street.

"I saw a cloud of smoke. Saw a black Falcon XR6 pulling up into the drive. I can't remember much else.

"I next remember waking up in the back of an ambulance, and in Princess Alexandra Hospital."

In evidence Corrine Young said she heard an engine revving that afternoon then "heard a very large burnout sound".

"I walked out on the road. I said I've got kids, she said.

"He (driver) said what you going to do about it. I'll **ck you up.

"He tried to hit me through the car door and got out.

"I saw females walking left of me. The driver said **ck her up. I got punched straight to my ear."

"I turned around and saw Rory lying on the ground. I started having an anxiety attack.

"Rory's face was busted up. Bleeding everywhere. He was swollen, bleeding from his chin."

Crown evidence agreed by the defence was that Mr Crafar suffered neuro trauma and facial injuries with fractures to the right side of his nose, grazes to his shoulder and elbow.

The black Ford was owned by Matautia.

In his summing up of the case, Crown prosecutor Cameron Wilkins said the issue was who assaulted Mr Crafar.

Mr Crafar did not recall seeing the driver of the car but did see an elderly Islander male.

Mr Walsh said the case was all about identification evidence and that the victim had not identified Matautia.

The jury found him guilty after several hours of deliberation.

Matautia was taken into custody and will be sentenced later this week.