Neighbouring schools remain open after positive college case

St Mary’s College and St Mary’s Primary School will remain open after St Edmund’s College closed on Tuesday due to a positive COVID-19 case. The three schools are located in the same precinct.

THE Ipswich schools which neighbour the college where a student tested positive for COVID-19 will remain open, despite the proximity and strong links between the three Catholic schools.

St Edmund’s College confirmed a Year 11 student tested positive to the virus, forcing the school to close on Tuesday afternoon for at least 48 hours while cleaning and contact tracing is undertaken.

There are about 1050 boys enrolled at the Catholic secondary school.

St Mary’s College is located in the same precinct as St Eddie’s and St. Mary’s Primary School in Woodend.

In a letter to parents and carers, St Mary’s principal Judith Finan confirmed the school would remain open.

It is understood St Mary’s Primary School will stay open as well.

“I have been in contact with West Moreton Public Health and sought their advice and Brisbane Catholic Education Office and sought their advice,” Mrs Finan wrote.

“Based on this advice St Mary’s College will remain open.

“Due to our proximity to the St Edmund’s College and the strong connections between the three schools in this precinct, it is very important that we remain vigilant.”

An Ipswich restaurant has also closed until further notice as the owners’ son attends St Eddie’s.

Chinese eatery Ange’s Kitchen in Sadliers Crossing will remain closed until staff and family return negative test results.

“This is a courtesy message to inform you that we are closing Ange’s Kitchen immediately until further notice,” owner Angelina Chen said in a statement.

“Because our son is in the same school and grade as this student, we feel it only necessary to do this to protect you, our staff, and family.

“As we work diligently with Queensland Health professionals to learn more about this infection and how it impacts everyone, our staff have been advised to get tested, and until all our staff and family results come back negative, we will remain closed.

“We are doing all this as a precaution to you and your families.

“We will keep you informed on Facebook as to when we will reopen.

“Sorry for any inconvenience caused by this.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the student and his family of the school. Thanks to the school for their swift response to this event.”

