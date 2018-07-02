Neighbourhood Watch groups continue with $200k funding boost

Neighbourhood Watch will continue thanks to $200,000 in funding.

THANKS to $200,000 of funding, Neighbourhood Watch groups like the one at Augustine Heights can continue to make the community safe.

Augustine Heights Neighbourhood Watch President Christopher Trace said the money would help fund things like community signage and safety gear for groups around Queensland.

Mr Trace said a strong Neighbourhood Watch program with community signage deterred criminals.

"It creates a safer place for our families to live,” he said.

"We are very grateful for the resumption of funding and thankful to our local member for taking up the fight. We're glad the government realises the value of these organisations in making the community safe.”

State Member for Jordan, Charis Mullen said she was delighted to hear of the funding following concerted advocacy on the issue.

"Sadly, the previous LNP Government made an election commitment to fund Neighbourhood Watch but didn't allocate the funding,” she said.

"Instead it was left entirely to the Queensland Police Service to fund Neighbourhood Watch. As financial demands of modern policing increased this simply became untenable.”

Ms Mullen said she was particularly disappointed for her electorate and the fantastic Neighbourhood Watch Group in Augustine Heights.

"During the recent Ipswich Governing from the Regions initiative, I was able to arrange for the Augustine Heights Neighbourhood Watch to meet with (Minister for Police, Mark Ryan) and outline the important work they undertake in community safety.

"I am so pleased that those discussions have assisted in the Palaszczuk Government's decision to secure additional funding of $200,000 per year over the next three years to fund Neighbourhood Watch Queensland.

"On top of that, the Premier's own Department has contributed a top up payment of $33,000 to fund the Neighbourhood Watch annual conference in this very special year that marks the 30th Anniversary of Neighbourhood Watch.”

The $200,000 has been sourced through savings by the Public Safety Business Agency of $125,000 and a $75,000 contribution from the Queensland Police Service.

"I'm so pleased to be able to support community organisations that make Queensland a safer place, a better place - and that is exactly what the Augustine Heights Neighbourhood Watch does.”