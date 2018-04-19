REVEALED: Fast food outlets, child care centre for suburb

A NEW shopping centre, child care centre, car wash and service station is planned for a huge vacant bush block on a suburban intersection at Springfield Lakes.

A development application was submitted to Ipswich City Council this week, nominating a corner block on Grande Ave and Springfield Greenbank Arterial as the ideal place for the business hub - Springfield Lakes South Neighbourhood Centre.

Plans include a neighbourhood shopping centre with a supermarket, shops, commercial premises, restaurant and fast food outlets and a child care centre.

A separate application for the same site includes a service station and automated car wash. Plans reveal up to 250 car parks will be included in the development.

A planning report reveals the centre will 'embrace the site location and existing site characteristics and respond actively to the growing surrounds of the neighbourhood centre'.

The development will be built in two stages, with the service station and car wash, two fast food shops and 74 car parking spaces forming the second stage and the supermarket, retail spaces and child care centre built in the first stage. "The proposed site is located within the Springfield Lakes South Master Precinct Plan area and represents an integral part of the development of Springfield Lakes South," the application reads.

The 2.39ha block last sold for $7.755m in 2011 to Coles Group Property Developments Limited.

At the time of the sale, the block was advertised to neighbour up to 3000 new homes in surrounding areas.

Four applications were submitted to Ipswich City Council this week, including for land subdivision.

Decisions have not been recorded against any of the applications.