Neighbour reports 'popping' sound as stolen car burns

Helen Spelitis
by

AN INVESTIGATION has been launched after a stolen car was found burning in bushland overnight.

A woman in Haigslea reported the burning car to emergency services after she heard a loud 'popping' sound about 2.30am.

Two Queensland Fire and Rescue crews, one rural one urban, arrived at bushland about 500 metres off Cooper Rd about 3.15am where the car was visibly burning.

Queensland Police confirmed the car, a Mazda 3, was reported stolen from Yeerongpilly on Monday.

Anyone with information or relevant CCTV footage of the Cooper Rd area has been encouraged to contact police.

Investigations are continuing.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Ipswich Queensland Times
