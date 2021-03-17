Neighbour calls cops over booty shorts

A US woman has shared footage after being confronted outside her home by police when a neighbour called the cops over her "inappropriate" outfit.

Rovi Wade had been filming a TikTok video in the street with her roommate outside their LA home when she was approached by her "Karen" neighbour who told her the outfit she was wearing was "inappropriate" as there were children who lived on the street.

Rovi - who was wearing ripped denim booty shorts, a sparkly silver crop top with a spiked choker and black knee-high boot - explained she "politely" told her it was public property and "every right to be there".

The confrontation ended in the neighbour threatening to call the police, with Rovi revealing she "didn't believe" the threat.

But not long after, police arrived on the street, and Rovi took out her phone to record their interaction and later shared it on her TikTok account.

A woman has shared a video of police approaching her after a neighbour called the cops because of her ‘inappropriate’ outfit. Picture: TikTok/rovi_wade

"I am fully dressed, she just doesn't like my style," she told the officer.

"And I told her, 'My body offends you. That's what the issue is.'

"And I'm allowed to exist and be hot, and I'm going to continue to do so.

"I don't know what she expects you to do."

The police officer can be heard in the background saying: "I understand."

Her video captioned "yesterday my neighbour called the cops on me for dressing 'inappropriately'" has since racked up over 2.9 million likes and has been viewed almost 12 million times since it was shared on Saturday.

Rovi was wearing ripped denim shorts with a crop top and knee high boots. Picture: TikTok/rovi_wade

Response to the video came in thick and fast, with many commending Rovi for standing up for herself.

"Her husband was probably checking you out and she got upset," one person suggested.

"What she expect the cops to do? 'Dress code' you? This isn't school," another said.

"We need to normalise letting people wear whatever they want," someone else scoffed.

Others commended Rovi's response, declaring "I'm allowed to exist and be hot" was the perfect thing to say in the "bizarre" situation.

"Perfect, OMFG, that is the best response you could have given," one said.

"You handled this perfectly, good job," another wrote.

"The way you advocate for yourself unapologetically *chefs kiss*," someone else stated.

Rovi later posted an "outfit reveal" video to show exactly what her neighbour thought was "inappropriate", prompting another round of support from people who said there was "nothing wrong" with what she was wearing.

"Tbh I had expected way more outrageous than this! You look fantastic," someone wrote.

"People can't even have a sense of style without it being inappropriate anymore," another raged.

"You mean she called the cops over a pair of shorts?" a baffled user asked.

Her video has been viewed almost 12 million times with Rovi sharing another showing off her outfit in full. Picture: TikTok/rovi_wade

Others simply declared the outfit "amazing" and said Rovi's neighbour was probably "jealous".

After her video blew up, Rovi shared more details with followers about the incident, revealing the neighbour had claimed to police she was filming on her property without a permit,

"I just asked him to relay the message to my neighbour that I was going to continue to do what I want because I didn't break any laws and I was well within my rights," she said.

She's since shared a new video revealing the "amazing footage" she had filmed amid the row with her neighbour, showing her walking down a palm tree lined street dancing and singing along to the song Raising Hell by Kesha.

Rovi refused to go inside when her neighbour told her there were children looking. Picture: TikTok/rovi_wade