Neigh! Four-legged fright for up-market suburb

The Melbourne Cup may be behind us but this thoroughbred was still keen for a speedy jaunt down a busy road in an affluent suburb.

Just days after the race that stopped the nation, a runaway horse has given locals in an up-market Brisbane suburb a surprise jolt after galloping down a busy road, seemingly without a care in the world.

Horse gallops down Manson Road, Hendra. Image: Facebook/Lisa Sos

The horse galloped down Manson Road in Hendra this afternoon, with residents taking to the community Facebook group to share their delight and also their safety concerns.

"Still running in the Melbourne Cup. Must be the horse I bet on," joked one.

"At least the horse was abiding by the (50km/h) speed limit, the sensor on the side of the road gave the smiley face," another said.

"Beautiful horse appreciating freedom", one local observed, while some raised concerns for the animal's safety, thankful it wasn't running towards hectic Nudgee Road.

With the Eagle Farm and Doomben race tracks and stables close by, it was like a blast for the past for one local: "That used happen weekly when I was growing up on the eastern side of Nudgee Road half a century ago!"

Though it appears the stable-break only occurred after a stray whippersnapper spooked the horse, called Sunny, causing owner Rachael Stoddart to pursue down Raceview Ave.

"I was just about to leave for work and I was putting Sunny away before he went and bolted on me." Ms Stoddart told the Courier-Mail.

"I bet it looked like the craziest scene in the world, I felt like everyone was watching us."

Luckily due to help from a number locals, Sunny was only able to lead them on a chase for about 4km down Nudgee Road before he was able to be wrangled just outside Gallopers Sports Club by patrons.

Sunny the runaway horse with relieved owner Rachael Stoddart.

"We had about three people try to stop him with their cars, but he slowed down then sped up. "It didn't seem like he was spooked, but just roaming." Ms Stoddart added.

Thankfully, Sunny wasn't harmed in any way, and Rachael guaranteed the walk of shame back home was enough to make sure the galloping session wouldn't have a sequel.

Sunny the runaway horse safe at home.

