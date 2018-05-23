Negotiations under way for sale of council buildings

THE current council administration headquarters will likely become part of Ipswich's expanded health precinct.

This week the council agreed to enter a 'Memorandum of Understanding' with West Moreton Health regarding the future sale of four council-owned buildings.

Those buildings include the administration building off Roderick St, as well as the Humanities Centre, Hayden Centre, and the Ipswich Global Information Centre on South St.

By 2020, the council is due to have moved into its new administration building in the redeveloped Ipswich Central precinct.

Meanwhile, the health service has flagged a major expansion as part of its 15-year future planning with Stage 1A - a $124.4m development - already announced in March this year.

A spokesperson for West Moreton Health said time frames for any acquisition of the council properties had not yet been determined.

"The four buildings would be used initially to relocate administrative staff from Ipswich Hospital, and in the longer term to host community care and wellbeing services," the West Moreton Health spokesperson said.

"The purchase would support delivery of Stage 1A of the $124.4m Ipswich Hospital redevelopment.

"Any acquisition of land by West Moreton Health must be conducted in an open and accountable manner in accordance with State Government policy and requires the approval of the Minister for Health and the Treasurer."

Stage 1A of the Ipswich Hospital redevelopment will include a new 50-bed mental health unit, an MRI suite, an integrated community health care centre and outpatient facility, and a new car park.

The expansion was promised in November last year with construction expected to begin in late 2020.

Ipswich Hospital outgrowing its facilities

NEW hospital buildings will be needed to cope with Ipswich's rapidly expanding population.

In June, then health minister Cameron Dick acknowledged the hospital's issues with low bed numbers saying improving that area was a priority for the State Government.

At the time, $3 million was awarded to the health service to explore expansion options which will likely include acquiring a building from Ipswich City Council.

At 1.64 beds per 1000 people, compared with the state average of 2.1 per 1000 people, Ipswich Hospital already experiences significant bed shortages.

Mr Dick said the service would also examine whether existing buildings within the hospital precinct could be re-purposed.

"We have to find a way to expand this facility in the short to medium term," Mr Dick said in June.

"There's a significant possibility an existing space could be used more effectively and that's something we'll be looking at closely."

He said the other option would be to construct a building at a new site.