Needlework provides relief from drought stress

DROUGHT is a daily battle for those on the land and with no end in sight to the mercilessly dry conditions, it can be a hard thing to shake from your head.

After a long day on the family's cattle farm at Purga, Colleen Lobwein turns to needlework for some relief.

"We have 20 or 30 head because of the drought, there's not enough feed for them,” she said.

"It's pretty tough times.

"It helps to ease the stress. It's relaxing.”

The Lobweins have a long relationship with the Ipswich Show.

Colleen was given life membership last year and her parents have been involved for about 40 years.

This year's iteration of the show is one that will she remember for a long time to come.

She won first prize for the patchwork quilt she submitted and it went on to be named grand champion for the entire creative crafts section.

Needlework is a craft she first started as an eight-year-old and she was ecstatic to claim best in show for the very first time.

Colleen committed a bit of time each day for over a year to her champion quilt, a tweaked Judy Niemeyer pattern, which requires laser focus at all times.

"I like to do something every day with my needlework, it keeps your mind active,” she said.

"You've got to keep going back to your pattern and keep making sure it's right.

"Everything has to go right, all the corners need to line up properly.”

While she could finally tick grand champion off her list, it would not change her involvement in the section.

"I just love needlework and love the reactions of people when they've won a prize, especially the children and the older people from the (care) homes,” he said.

"Just seeing their faces and their excitement, it's very special.”