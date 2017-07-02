21°
Opinion

Need to vote creates the need for hospital

Times Past with QT columnist Beryl Johnston | 2nd Jul 2017 5:00 AM
The Ipswich General Hospital has had many extensions an alteration since the first building was completed in 1859.
The Ipswich General Hospital has had many extensions an alteration since the first building was completed in 1859.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IPSWICH GENERAL HOSPITAL

IT WAS during the political elections of 1856 when difficulty was experienced in getting some patients conveyed from the Brisbane Hospital for recording their vote in Ipswich.

It was then Ipswichians decided a Hospital in Ipswich was necessary, so a meeting was held in April 1856 in the Court House which was situated at the corner of Wharf and Brisbane Streets at that time.

A provisional committee was appointed and among these members were the Revs John Mosely (Anglican) W McGinty (Roman Catholic) W Lambie Nelson (Presbyterian) and Edward Griffiths (Congregational) also doctors Henry Challinor, Thos Rowlands and Bukler.

A site if 5 acres was granted by the New South Government and matters had progressed so favourably that at a meeting of the Hospital committee held in June 1858 the tender of Messrs McCormack & Crosby for 1060 pounds was accepted for the erection of the building. The Government also approved of the tender (850 pounds) of Messrs H McBey & Murray for the woodwork, fittings and fastenings. Funds for the completion of the work were collected by the ladies' committee.

The total cost of the building which was completed on November 30 1859 was 2179 pounds one shilling on that day the first president of the institution was elected and this was the Police Magistrate Col. C G Gray.

The first patient was a Mr T Makepeace a resident of Moggill who entered the institution on March 3rd 1860. Miss Ellen Raymond was the first matron with voluntary medical assistance from Doctors Rowland, Challinor, Lucas and Morrison. The first honorary secretary was the Rev Lacy H Rumsey of St. Pauls Anglican Church and the first dispenser Mr H O Hambrook.

 

FAMILY AND A TRAVELLING FARM

During the year 1848 the population of Ipswich had increased owing to the demand for sawn timber and timber getting was at that time a very flourishing industry.

Among those first to permanently reside in the Pine Mountain district (timber came mainly from this area) were the families of Messrs Bell and Barnes.

Another of the families who made Ipswich their permanent home was Mr & Mrs Malcolm McLean their 4 daughters and 2 sons, one who James became the health inspector. This family had a boy with them who subsequently was a pioneer of Redbank Plains later becoming a farmer at Blenheim in the Laidley District this man was James Pitt.

Mrs Hugh Campbell (Limestone St) was one of the 4 Scotch lassies who came overland from down South with their parents. During a conversation with one of the daughters she told about the "enjoyable" journey by bullock team over Cunningham's Gap. "We really presented more of the appearance of a "travelling farm" as we brought dairy cattle, poultry etc. and therefore had fresh butter, fresh eggs, fresh milk and fresh home-made bread every day. The trip was made in easy stages and very little inconvenience was experienced at any time.

In negotiating Cunningham's Gap, all hands assisted in getting the bullock dray through and down over the pass.

On arrival in Ipswich their first place of residence was in Bell St but Mr Campbell later bought land also in Bell St and opened butcher shop.

The arrival of the first batches of immigrants from the Old Country to Ipswich took place in 1849 and the surroundings of Ipswich became quite a lively centre.

 

The Steam Ship "Ipswich” was one of the ships which plied between Ipswich and Brisbane in the 1850s.
The Steam Ship "Ipswich” was one of the ships which plied between Ipswich and Brisbane in the 1850s.

EARLY STEAMER

In 1860 © a steam boat named "Ipswich" was launched in Sydney. The boat was built by a Mr Cuthbert for the A.S.N. Company for use on the Ipswich and Brisbane trade. She (the ship) was 152ft long, 18ft wide and 5ft deep, drawing when loaded with 100 tons of cargo, 2ft 6". The engines were of 60 horse power driving a rudder at each end, steered for the centre bridge with the cabins being on deck. Captain Geo. West was the commander of the "Ipswich".

It was reported that the "Swallow "steamer had been "swallowed" in a tremendous wreck in the mid 1840's on the 17 Mile Rocks and broke its back.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  beryl johnston history times past

VIDEOS: Bulldozers, firefighters battle rubbish dump blaze

VIDEOS: Bulldozers, firefighters battle rubbish dump blaze

THICK smoke is continuing to cover parts of Ipswich as crews battle a fire

Man brutally attacked at Goodna pub after pool game

Police generic

Did you see a man brutally attacked in Goodna?

IPSWICH CRIME: Four cars stolen in two days

Police warn cars are being stolen while owners are at home

POLICE warn cars are being stolen while owners are at home

Jo-Ann Miller: CCC rejects mayor's report over phone call

Jo-Ann Miller was the subject of a complaint to the Crime and Corruption Commission.

The CCC said they were unable to 'do anything', the mayor said.

Local Partners

Strive to be kind in honour of Allison

Today would have been her 49th birthday.

More than $140K in funding for Ipswich community groups

Jennifer Howard

The grants are a part of the Gambling Community Benefit Fund

Five things to do this weekend

Head to North Ipswich Reserve to cheer on the Ipswich Jets this afternoon.

What's on in Ipswich

9 free things to do these school holidays

REGISTER NOW: Put your name down now to be a part of a free cooking making workshop.

Cookies, science, trolls, puppets and much, much more

6 of the best picnic spots around Ipswich

Shevaun Rafferty, 5 and Mia Dennett ,5, at Colleges Crossing. Photo Inga Williams / The Queensland Times

WHY not pack a picnic and head to one of these amazing spots?

Is Australia too PC? Chris Rock tour bombs down under

THE nation with a reputation for putting the “rude” into crude has been accused of coming over all po-faced after panning US comedian Chris Rock.

What's on the small screen this week

Judah Kelly performs Iris by The Goo Goo Dolls on The Voice.

THE Voice winner will be crowned and MasterChef heads to Japan.

TV Insider: A brutish future in The Handmaid's Tale

Yvonne Strahovski in a scene from the TV series The Handmaid's Tale.

The series is a cautionary tale given current events

Steven Yeun talks his new Netflix movie Okja

Steven Yeun as K.

The new film asks uncomfortable questions about our food's source

Kendall and Kylie's shirts slammed, no longer for sale

Kylie Jenner

“DISRESPECTFUL”, “narcissistic”, “embarrassing” and “overpriced”.

Jumanji gets a 21st century reboot

Nick Jonas, Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart and Jack Black in a scene from the movie Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

FIRST look at new film starring Dwayne Johnson and Jack Black.

Greens mayor could block filming of Aquaman movie

Tweed Shire Mayor Katie Milne takes on Jason Momoa’s Aquaman. *Image digitally altered.

Aquaman is facing a new villain in the form of a Greens party mayor

This is Something Really Special!!! Move Straight In.

17 Theodore Street, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 2 $369,000 Neg

For the family needs space for entertaining, working a home business, a man cave or just to lounge around then this is the home for you. This low set 1950s home...

Sellers Moving To A Farm!

17 May Street, Leichhardt 4305

House 3 1 4 Auction 21/7/17...

This house is ready for you, the pets and the boat. This fully fenced property with carport and a huge double bay garage is ready for you to move in! With open...

SUB-DIVIDE ME AND PROFIT!

61 Cothill Road, Silkstone 4304

House 3 1 3 $329,000

This classically styled period family home sits on a level 870m2 block that can be easily & cost effectively sub-divided (subject to ICC approval) so that you can...

Change of Circumstances forces immediate sale!

299 Hume Street, Toowoomba South 4350

House 4 3 1 Auction 28th...

Positioned in the popular South Toowoomba precinct and only 2km to the CBD, this fully renovated home PLUS granny flat is perfect for those looking for space...

&quot;FABULOUS FAMILY HOME OFFERING GRACE AND SPACE&quot;

8 Railway Street, East Ipswich 4305

House 4 3 1 $499,000

This perfectly renovated highset home will have you in awe as you enter on the ground level. Defined areas with superior contempory finishes, modern interiors and...

&quot;LIFESTYLE INDULGENCE AT AN AFFORDBLE PRICE&quot;

30 Pearse Drive, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 $479,000

Superbly constructed and designed with families in mind this meticulously presented home offers unrivalled lifestyle living. You will feel as if you are on...

The Lifestyle Property to Call Home.

Lot 2 Andrews Road, Crows Nest 4355

Rural 0 0 $479,000

This 100 acre/40ha property provides you with beautiful views looking over Crows Nest Golf Course to the north and rolling green hills to the west. The property...

Solid Investment

1/117a Pine Mountain Road, Brassall 4305

Unit 2 1 1 $239,000

Looking for investors! This lowset, brick unit has always been a good investment and has never been on the market for sale before. The current tenant, who has...

Blackstone Investment Package

77 High Street, Blackstone 4304

House 4 2 2 $339,000

Investors searching for that great investment is one part of the puzzle but getting a great tenant that treats your investment like their own home can sometimes be...

Zoned Ipswich CBD Medical Precinct

11 Pring Street, Ipswich 4305

Commercial The last undeveloped site on Pring Street in the medical precinct, this ... Auction...

The last undeveloped site on Pring Street in the medical precinct, this property is directly across from St Andrews Private Hospital and surrounded by medical...

What you need to know about living in an apartment

High rise apartments in Melbourne.

Would you rather an apartment or a house?

Wide water has appeal

Maroochydore home with wide water frontage among today's favourites

A rare opportunity to own a grand, old homestead

Bellevue Homestead, Brisbane Valley, ca. 1914.

A piece of Queensland history is up for sale

Open for inspection homes June 29 - July 6

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Gorgeous mansion to add to your Coast property wishlist

FOR SALE: "The house on Lone Hand Lane” may sound like something from a storybook, but now it's a prime piece of real estate.

It looks more like a palace than a house.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!