Need to vote creates the need for hospital

The Ipswich General Hospital has had many extensions an alteration since the first building was completed in 1859.

IPSWICH GENERAL HOSPITAL

IT WAS during the political elections of 1856 when difficulty was experienced in getting some patients conveyed from the Brisbane Hospital for recording their vote in Ipswich.

It was then Ipswichians decided a Hospital in Ipswich was necessary, so a meeting was held in April 1856 in the Court House which was situated at the corner of Wharf and Brisbane Streets at that time.

A provisional committee was appointed and among these members were the Revs John Mosely (Anglican) W McGinty (Roman Catholic) W Lambie Nelson (Presbyterian) and Edward Griffiths (Congregational) also doctors Henry Challinor, Thos Rowlands and Bukler.

A site if 5 acres was granted by the New South Government and matters had progressed so favourably that at a meeting of the Hospital committee held in June 1858 the tender of Messrs McCormack & Crosby for 1060 pounds was accepted for the erection of the building. The Government also approved of the tender (850 pounds) of Messrs H McBey & Murray for the woodwork, fittings and fastenings. Funds for the completion of the work were collected by the ladies' committee.

The total cost of the building which was completed on November 30 1859 was 2179 pounds one shilling on that day the first president of the institution was elected and this was the Police Magistrate Col. C G Gray.

The first patient was a Mr T Makepeace a resident of Moggill who entered the institution on March 3rd 1860. Miss Ellen Raymond was the first matron with voluntary medical assistance from Doctors Rowland, Challinor, Lucas and Morrison. The first honorary secretary was the Rev Lacy H Rumsey of St. Pauls Anglican Church and the first dispenser Mr H O Hambrook.

FAMILY AND A TRAVELLING FARM

During the year 1848 the population of Ipswich had increased owing to the demand for sawn timber and timber getting was at that time a very flourishing industry.

Among those first to permanently reside in the Pine Mountain district (timber came mainly from this area) were the families of Messrs Bell and Barnes.

Another of the families who made Ipswich their permanent home was Mr & Mrs Malcolm McLean their 4 daughters and 2 sons, one who James became the health inspector. This family had a boy with them who subsequently was a pioneer of Redbank Plains later becoming a farmer at Blenheim in the Laidley District this man was James Pitt.

Mrs Hugh Campbell (Limestone St) was one of the 4 Scotch lassies who came overland from down South with their parents. During a conversation with one of the daughters she told about the "enjoyable" journey by bullock team over Cunningham's Gap. "We really presented more of the appearance of a "travelling farm" as we brought dairy cattle, poultry etc. and therefore had fresh butter, fresh eggs, fresh milk and fresh home-made bread every day. The trip was made in easy stages and very little inconvenience was experienced at any time.

In negotiating Cunningham's Gap, all hands assisted in getting the bullock dray through and down over the pass.

On arrival in Ipswich their first place of residence was in Bell St but Mr Campbell later bought land also in Bell St and opened butcher shop.

The arrival of the first batches of immigrants from the Old Country to Ipswich took place in 1849 and the surroundings of Ipswich became quite a lively centre.

The Steam Ship "Ipswich” was one of the ships which plied between Ipswich and Brisbane in the 1850s.

EARLY STEAMER

In 1860 © a steam boat named "Ipswich" was launched in Sydney. The boat was built by a Mr Cuthbert for the A.S.N. Company for use on the Ipswich and Brisbane trade. She (the ship) was 152ft long, 18ft wide and 5ft deep, drawing when loaded with 100 tons of cargo, 2ft 6". The engines were of 60 horse power driving a rudder at each end, steered for the centre bridge with the cabins being on deck. Captain Geo. West was the commander of the "Ipswich".

It was reported that the "Swallow "steamer had been "swallowed" in a tremendous wreck in the mid 1840's on the 17 Mile Rocks and broke its back.