NEED TO KNOW: Wine recalled because of 'glass'

A number of types of wine have been recalled.
Chris Lees
by

IF YOU like a glass of wine you need to know this.

A number of different wines have been recalled because of a packaging fault which has led to the "presence of glass".

These are the wines being recalled

  • 2017 Rumours Semillon Sauvignon Blanc
  • 2017 Rumours Pinot Grigio
  • 2017 Rumours Chardonnay
  • 2017 Rumours Sauvignon Blanc
  • 2017 Rumours Moscato
  • 2017 Gossips Chardonnay
  • 2017 Gossips Sauvignon Blanc
  • 2017 Gossips Semillon Sauvignon Blanc
  • 2017 Gossips Moscato
  • 2017 Gossips Pink Moscato
  • 2017 Gossips Dolcetto and Syrah
  • 2017 Wine Gang Sauvignon Blanc
  • 2017 Warburn Estate Sangiovese Rose

The lot numbers are: L17289 to L17328, for Gossips Moscato only: L17289 to L17327

What to do: Consumers should not drink this product and should return the products to the place of purchase for a full refund. The products have been available for sale at BWS, Dan Murphy's, independent liquor stores and hotels nationwide.

Gladstone Observer
TWO suspended Ipswich council officials embroiled in a corruption investigation are still directors on the council's company boards.

JUST in time for Christmas, the weather has gifted Australia an early present

Shaun David Molenda's part in the prison disorder caused him further punishment.

Queensland needs to improve standards in childcare education.

NEW childcare centre proposed for a booming Ipswich suburb.

