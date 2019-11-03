Need to get greedy: Hornets learn from game that got away

Ipswich Logan Hornets opener Levi Thomson-Matthews defends well on his way to making 40 in the latest game at Baxter Oval.

CRICKET: Making solid starts and getting out at crucial times.

That was the key reason the Ipswich Logan Hornets were unable to chase down an achievable total after a terrific morning's work in their latest Queensland Premier Grade match against Valley.

Hornets head coach Aaron Moore was disappointed his side fell short of its third consecutive victory in the two-day Bulls Masters competition.

"Everyone looked comfortable at the crease. We just lost consistent wickets,'' Moore said.

"We've always talked about once you get in, you've got to make a big score . . . and feel a little bit greedy.

"No one seemed to do that yesterday.

"We learnt a fair bit from it yesterday.''

Hornets head coach Aaron Moore. Cordell Richardson

Hornets did a great job in the first session at Baxter Oval, with spinner Jack Wood (3/43) and fast bowler Sam Doggett (3/56) wrapping up the tail with the addition of just 14 runs from the first day's play.

Chasing 311 for victory, the Hornets lost some early wickets before captain Anthony Wilson (84) and Wood (35) revitalised their team's hopes.

However, the Hornets were bowled out for 238 in the 81st over.

"It was definitely a positive start. We are improving all the time,'' Moore said.

"I don't think the bowlers could have bowled much better last week.

"It was just a little bit disappointing that game was there for our taking and we didn't take it.

"It was a gettable score.''

On a good batting wicket, Moore said his players had no real excuses.

"We're now at a stage where we should be winning those games,'' he said.

"It's not ability. It's just execution. Probably recognising crucial times in the game and then getting through those crucial times.''

The Hornets remain mid-table in the two-day competition, keen to chase their third victory against Sandgate-Redcliffe at Baxter Oval over the next two Saturdays.

"We're looking at every game as a possible win,'' Moore said, reflecting the growing confidence in his side.

The gritty Hornets second graders ground out another draw in their latest clash with Valley at Ashgrove.

Chasing the home team's 9/339 (declared), the Hornets reached 7/248 at stumps.

All but one batsman in the top five scored more than 30 runs. Opener Ben Newton top scored with 57.