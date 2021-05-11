A Gatton woman has stolen a $67 steak from IGA Gatton after attending court with her former partner. PHOTO: file image.

A Gatton woman has stolen a $67 steak from IGA Gatton after attending court with her former partner. PHOTO: file image.

Stealing a $67 porterhouse steak from the supermarket was a matter of "need rather than greed" for a Gatton woman.

Madeline Harmony Cain selected a porterhouse steak from the meat department at Gatton IGA before putting it down her top and exiting the store on March 15.

She was identified on CCTV and police spoke with her a week later where the 27-year-old said she "probably stole some meat".

Police prosecutor sergeant Al Windsor told the Gatton Magistrates Court on May 10 that Cain had accompanied her partner to court.

Cain pleaded guilty to one charge to stealing, but also pleaded guilty to one charge one charge of possessing dangerous drugs.

Sergeant Windsor said on April 1, Cain was pulled up by police conducting mobile patrols in Gatton.

She was detained and police conducted a search of her bag where they found a purse containing a clip seal bag with a gram of crystal matter.

"The defendant told police she had forgotten it was in her bag," sergeant Windsor said.

Duty Lawyer Rachael Martin said her client had just commenced farm work and was working six days a week.

"She's recently left the relationship about three weeks ago and had stopped using illicit substances three weeks ago," Ms Martin said.

"Her short-term intentions are to finish seasonal farm work then return to the Gold Coast where she will live with her father."

Magistrate Roger Stark told Cain her record may impact her if she was to reappear in court.

She was fined $400 stealing and $400 for possessing dangerous drugs.

Cain was ordered to pay $67 restitution for the stolen steak.

A conviction was recorded.

Originally published as 'Need not greed': Woman stuffs $67 porterhouse steak down top