NEED HELP? Here’s what storm assistance is available

Drone footage of damage caused by the severe hail storm in Admiral Crescent and Jezabel Drive in Springfield Lakes.

RESIDENTS impacted by severe hail storms in Ipswich on Saturday are being urged to reach out for help as the clean up effort continues in Springfield and the city’s western suburbs.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said Emergency Hardship Assistance grants of up to $180 a person or $900 a family can be accessed.

“This money can help with essentials like food and clothing,” she said.

“The damage this storm did is absolutely shocking, and I know every little bit helps.”

Other grants such the Essential Household Contents Grant, the Structural Assistance Grant and the Essential Services Safety and Reconnection Grant are also available for eligible residents who satisfy an income test, are uninsured and have experienced a certain level of loss or damage.

For more information on financial assistance, call the community recovery hotline on 1800 173 349 or visit here.

Community recovery officers will be operating from the YMCA Springfield Lakes Community Centre on Springfield Lakes Blvd from noon today to provide guidance.

Housing providers, Lifeline, insurance companies, Uniting Care financial counsellors, Energex, YMCA, Ipswich City Council community development officers and more are also based at the centre.

Help is also available at the Rosewood Community Centre.

Ipswich mayor Teresa Harding said the council will launch a “one stop shop” for residents in need of help by close of business on Wednesday on the Shape Your Ipswich site.

The council has extended free green waste disposal at the Riverview and Rosewood transfer stations for residents in affected suburbs for an extra two weeks until November 16.

Any residents having difficulty doing their own clean-up will need to submit a service request to get it cleaned up by council.

Council crews are still working to clear trees and debris off roads.

The council is offering kerbside collection of building waste from Springfield, Springfield Lakes, Rosewood, Willowbank and Thagoona from Wednesday to Friday.

Items council will collect include tiles, bricks, broken glass, furniture and whitegoods.

Food disposal bins are also set up carparks at Summit Oval at 61 Summit Drive, Springfield Lakes and Spring Lake Park at 55 Burlington Terrace, Springfield Lakes.

