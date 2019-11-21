Need for speed Last chance for state hopefuls at “Western Corridor champs”

RACING THE CLOCK: Swimmers will chase personal best times as they strive to qualify for states at Woogaroo Swimming Club’s annual carnival. Photo: Cordell Richardson

MORE than 400 swimmers are preparing to hit the water on Saturday for Woogaroo’s second ever annual carnival, dubbed the “Western Corridor” championships.

The departure of the tradition-rich Ipswich Championships from the regional swimming landscape in recent years left a chasm in the competitive program.

The Woogaroo last chance state qualifier serves to fill that void, offering the best local athletes race practice against elite adversaries and a chance to register personal best times ahead of December’s McDonald’s Queensland Championships.

The hotly contested meet also allows the region’s clubs to renew long-held rivalries and battle for supremacy in the pool.

Competitors from most of the Ipswich district clubs are expected to line up on the blocks, including a strong contingent from the hosts.

Woogaroo club president Justin Lemberg said the response had been simply outstanding, with athletes from all over the western corridor taking up their final opportunity to qualify for the state titles.

“It is great to have a swim meet like this in Ipswich,” he said.

“Because it is a last chance state qualifier everyone takes it seriously. We had good quality last year and it will be the same this time. All of the quality swimmers in the west will be there. It is also a very good fundraiser, with proceeds to go to the club. “

Lemberg said there was no specific monetary target but it was hoped enough would be raised to send a team to nationals in future.

“It is easier than spending all day selling snags at Bunnings and most parents are happy to support it because it is helping their kids,” he said.

Lemberg said a dedicated group of organisers led by Sharon Carvolth and Stephen Ballhouse had worked tirelessly to ensure the carnival ran seamlessly.

He said there was no shortage of volunteers putting their hands up to timekeep, adjudicate and assist the barbecue.

“They have been very thorough,” he said.

“They’ve done a fantastic job.”

Lemberg said the ideal number of nominees meant the meet could be easily managed but there was ample talent to ensure high class racing.

“If you keep attendees too long they can get a bit scratchy,” he said.

“If you have a bad swim meet and don’t get through the events quickly, they won’t come back. But we’re a well-oiled machine. We have a similar number to last year and we should be finished by 4 or 5pm, so it should be very successful.”

The Woogaroo carnival is one of four last chance state qualifiers to be held on the weekend. Queensland Swimming dictates that qualifying meets must feature a full program of events.

Lemberg wished all swimmers the best of luck for the competition and their state qualification bids.

He said a leisure pool would be open to the public and he encouraged community members to head along and savour the action.

“Good luck to them all,” he said.

“I know there are a few of our kids who haven’t qualified yet and they will be trying their hardest. It should be good, competitive racing.”