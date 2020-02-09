Nearly 600 fish caught despite heavy rain, mosquitoes

Nearly 600 fish were caught by Ipswich anglers in a memorable weekend at the Jumpinpin.

FILLED to the "bream'' with nearly 600 fish in heavy rain - what a weekend of fishing.

Ipswich fishing club anglers have long enjoyed memorable outings at various locations around South East Queensland.

However, this fishing flashback was one that will take some catching.

During a trip to the Jumpinpin in 1958, 28 members of the Booval and Aberdare Extended clubs combined to catch 595 fish weighing 456 pounds.

The remarkable feat was highlighted in the QT's "On The Bite . . . With Five-0'' fishing column on June 6 that year.

Included in the hauls were several bream over the two pound mark. The heaviest was 2lb and 6 ounces.

And, as the QT story colourfully described, the fantastic haul was "regardless of the onslaught of mosquitoes and the added discomfort of heavy rain during the night''.

Ipswich fishing legend Ern Beitzel summed up the successful trip in the opening remarks of his report.

"True to the Bailey-Thompson theory, the bream showed up in the three days prior to the full moon''.

The Aberdare Extended contingent reporting finding the best quality bream at Barebank.

A Grade honours for the club went to consistent fisherman Mick Russell, who had 27 bream weighing 25lb, 10 oz.

Surprise winner in the B Grade section was Wally Jackson with 33 fish (21lb).

With all the heavy rain around, it might be a good time for current anglers to check out the Jumpinpin hotspots in coming weeks.