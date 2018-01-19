Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

VIDEO: Vet, dogs evacuated as firefighters fight shed fire

FIREFIGHTERS were called after a shed caught fire in West Ipswich this afternoon.

The 3m sq structure went up in flames just after 2.20pm at a property on Tiger St.

Fortunately, fire crews were able to bring it under control within about 15 minutes.

A witnesses said nearby businesses had to be evacuated as the flames engulfed the garden shed.

The dogs from the AWLQ veterinary clinic next door could be seen outside the property.

There were no reports of injury to either people or animals as a result of the fire.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Topics:  awlq shed fire west ipswich

Ipswich Queensland Times
UPDATE: Woman hurt in collision with allegedly stolen car

UPDATE: Woman hurt in collision with allegedly stolen car

"Our car is written off and it has put her in hospital."

WATCH: Car thieves flee high-speed crash

A crash involving a stolen four wheel drive at Brassall on Friday morning.

Police on hunt for driver and passengers who fled crash

Plastic surgeon reveals Ipswich's most in demand nips, tucks

UNDER KNIFE: Plastic surgeon Dr David Sharp has been nipping and tucking Ipswich patients for two years.

Hint: It's not boob jobs

New dog park receives official name

Greater Springfield's exciting new dog park has just been approved and named.

Australia's first ever shopping centre-based dog park to open soon

Local Partners