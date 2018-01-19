VIDEO: Vet, dogs evacuated as firefighters fight shed fire

FIREFIGHTERS were called after a shed caught fire in West Ipswich this afternoon.

The 3m sq structure went up in flames just after 2.20pm at a property on Tiger St.

Fortunately, fire crews were able to bring it under control within about 15 minutes.

A witnesses said nearby businesses had to be evacuated as the flames engulfed the garden shed.

The dogs from the AWLQ veterinary clinic next door could be seen outside the property.

There were no reports of injury to either people or animals as a result of the fire.