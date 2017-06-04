Near perfect Ipswich performance inspires kids

IT was five years in the making, an almost perfect performance. It was reward for all the dedication, persistence and patience at Ipswich's premier football club.

Western Pride's latest 6-0 victory over Brisbane Roar Youth came after the National Premier League team produced its best first half of play since the side debuted in the 2013 state competition.

While other Pride matches have been exciting, entertaining and enterprising, none were as dominant as Saturday night's stunning effort over a team of future A-League players.

As Western Pride general manager Pat Boyle declared after the incredible win, the best is yet to come.

"In the last month, these guys have been building to that and I think they've still got plenty left in the tank,'' Boyle said, having been with the club since its formation in 2012.

Boyle was clearly thrilled with what the players delivered preparing to enter next year's expanded Football Queensland NPL competition.

"Let's not get ahead of ourselves. It's all come through hard work and Graham (Harvey) and the coaching staff's leadership,'' Boyle said.

"They are building some really nice momentum.

"With that new (NPL) comp and beyond the comp, what we want to achieve for this region and nationally, a lot of these boys will keep figuring in that.''

On a night Pride invited the Ipswich City Bulls to bring their top men's teams and juniors along, Boyle was stoked to see such a polished game at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex.

"To have the local identities like Ipswich City, and a lot of local Bulls and Western Pride kids here to witness that, was fantastic,'' he said.

Other long-serving Pride officials like president Kym Wickstein, team manager Darryl Christensen and club patron Gary Wilkins were willing to place Saturday night's performance in the club's top echelon of achievements so far.

On a chilly Ipswich night, the Pride players were sizzling from the outset, playing an uptempo game with tenacious tackling, agile attack and determined defence.

Assistant coach Daniel Mchenery oversaw the side with regular mentor Harvey serving a three-game suspension. He was quick to praise the efforts of Harvey, the coaching staff and players in producing such a first-class display.

"It was very pleasing, especially for the boys,'' Mchenery said. "We've been working hard.''

Mchenery said the recent addition of A-League players Harry Sawyer and newcomer Cameron Crestani added extra quality to the promising group.

"With the squad that we've got, everyone is fighting for positions now and that's helping the team overall,'' Mchenery said.

While the focus was on keeping everyone grounded, Mchenery praised Pride's defensive commitment.

"The back four, especially with Cam coming in, is very good,'' he said.

"We are up there with some of the best in the league with the goal difference and because of that, we are able to push forward knowing that if it doesn't work out and we don't score, that we are very solid at the back.

"We stay in the games longer.''

Captain Jesse Rigby directed the defence superbly, linking with Crestani, Hayden Mchenery, Will McFarlane, Sam Fitzgerald and Adam Endean.

That allowed ever-reliable attackers Harry Sawyer, Nielen Brown, Joe Duckworth and Dylan Wenzel-Halls to find the net.

After a minute's silence to honour Senior Constable Brett Forte, Sawyer ignited the goal spree with a penalty.

Despite the skilful Roar players toiling hard, they had no answers.

Sawyer's hat-trick late in the game sealed one of the most remarkable games of football any fan could hope to witness.

State of play

NPL: Western Pride 6 (Harry Sawyer 3, Nielen Brown, Dylan Wenzel-Halls, Joe Duckworth) def Brisbane Roar Youth 0.