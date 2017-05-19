Near death experience can't stop Miss Showgirl

SHE'S BACK: John and Heather Macey welcome the return of Miss Showgirl, who was born at the Ipswich Show two years ago.

IT IS two years since she was born at the Ipswich Show and 'Miss Showgirl' is fit and famous to boot.

The white miniature Galloway heifer nearly died at birth, but she is back at the 2017 show and set to be a major drawcard in the Farmyard Friends section.

Miss Showgirl is a fighter.

She was born on Monday, May 18 in 2015 at the Ipswich Showgrounds and survived after her mother Starlet gave birth in trying circumstances, as breeder and owner Heather Macey explained.

"We decided to stay Sunday night and we were just getting packed up to go when I said to my husband 'I don't think we'll be going anywhere for a while'," Ms Macey recalled.

"By 8am she had calved and we couldn't leave until 2.30pm in the afternoon.

"The calf was very tiny. She was five weeks early.

"She had a problem when she was two days old. We got the vet and she'd lost 90 per cent of her red blood cells.

"So he took blood out of one of my unjoined heifers, put into the baby and she has never looked back."

The name 'Miss Showgirl' was coined by the office staff of the Ipswich Show Society, and appropriately too.

Miss Showgirl lives on a diet of grass, hay and grain.

Ms Macey said it was doubtful she would be back next year.

"I won't be able to bring her because her calf will be nine months, unless I bring here with the calf," she said.

"But because they named her here we thought we'd keep bringing her back while we can.

"She has a good nature and temperament."

And good bloodlines too. Her father Jackson won the Ekka in 2014 for John and Heather Macey, who breed white miniature Galloways at their Allaru Stud at Belli Park in the Sunshine Coast hinterland.

Miss Showgirl will be a magnetic attraction at the Farmyard Friends section and will no doubt win hearts.

"At Farmyard Friends we get a full array of animals," chief steward Graeme Sharpe said.

"There's the Jersey cows, we have llamas, donkeys, ponies, alpacas, a litter of pigs...and we also have the three little pigs. The three little pigs have a straw house, a brick house and a wooden house. That is always very popular.

"Families love the Farmyard Friends section."

"You see so many young people come and kids in strollers and it is just a fun time. They get up nice and close to the animals."