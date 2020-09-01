How year 10 students should prepare for end of term

NDSHS Year 10 Students Prepare for End of Term 3

It is really important that the Year 10 students pace themselves to the finish line.

There are looming deadlines for assessment across all subject areas and it is the students who are organised and who have planned and prepared well for the end of Term 3 who will succeed.

The best approach to each term is to view them like an athlete would a marathon (or in my case, a half marathon).

Preparation and readiness is important and saving some energy for the final sprint is vital for a sustainable and efficient journey.

I apply these principles to the half marathons I regularly take on. I put in the time and ensure I complete the groundwork in the months and weeks leading up to the event, familiarising myself with the track and training my body to prepare for the 21.1 kilometres ahead.

I know I can do the distance, because I put measures in place to ensure that I am physically and mentally prepared.

Year 10 students should apply a similar philosophy with their assessment and classwork.

Approaching a task or deadline with a well-rested mind and body by having enough sleep, taking breaks from study and socialising with friends, and ensuring the right kinds of sustaining foods are put into your body, will lead to optimal results.

From the start of a half marathon, I pace myself. I save my energy for when it counts, as I approach the finish line. I finish with nothing left in the tank and this is how I hope the Year 10s place to run the race this term.

Cross that finish line knowing that you have given it your all and be proud of the effort you have put in, knowing it was your personal best.

I will be cheering for you at the finish line along with your parents, teachers and friends who have all supported and coached you along the way.



