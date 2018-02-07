NDIS help for families with autistic kids

Ollie Frahm, 5, is part of a program at AEIOU Camira for children with autism as part of the NDIS roll-out. Pictured with mum Sarah Frahm.

Ollie Frahm, 5, is part of a program at AEIOU Camira for children with autism as part of the NDIS roll-out. Pictured with mum Sarah Frahm. David Nielsen

WHILE there have been numerous reports of confusion regarding the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS), one Springfield Lakes family's experience has been largely positive.

Sarah Frahm is a mother of two sons Noah (4) and Ollie (5) and worked with AEIOU Camira last year to ensure her eldest was covered under the new insurance scheme.

Ms Frahm said while she had heard many families were still unsure about what they were entitled to, there was support available if they knew where to look.

"For us it's been a really good, positive experience even if it was quite a long process,” Ms Frahm said.

"We had a lot of support from AEIOU where they held workshops for us, but even in the community there are lots of workshops out there for people who are starting afresh.

"I think the problem lies in the lack of education or lack of knowing where to get help, but it's just a matter of asking around.”

Ms Frahm said the centre engaged a case worker with her in August 2017 and she was approved for funds for her son under the scheme at the end of November last year.

The AEIOU Foundation is a not-for-profit organisation established in 2005 which delivers a range of high quality therapies and care for children with autism.

AEIOU Camira program manager Anna Brodie said the centre was an official NDIS service provider and would assist any families interested in engaging their child with their centre.

"If there is a child with a diagnosis of autism, we invite families to come in so we can meet with them and from there wecan make recommendations that are suited to our service,” Ms Brodie said.

"For our families who have gone through that process and have received their plans, it has meant they are no longer paying that out of pocket expense that they were under the old system.

"Also just knowing they have that secure spot for that year if their plan is for a year helps bring peace of mind.”

For more information for how to apply for NDIS through AEIOU Camira, call 3381 8767.