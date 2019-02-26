NBN scales-up rollout in Ipswich: Thousands to get connected

TECHNICIANS will "scale-up" the rollout of the National Broadband Network across Ipswich, with thousands more properties connected by June.

More than 35,000 properties have access to a service over the NBN in the Ipswich local government area through a mix of technology.

The program will ramp-up again in the next few months, with thousands more residents to get the service.

In April 2400 properties in parts of Flinders View and Raceview should be able to connect to the network, along with 2200 sites in parts of Booval, North Booval and Silkstone and 1900 properties in Leichhardt and Wulkuraka.

About 2400 premises in parts of Moores Pocket, North Ipswich and Tivoli will be connected in May along with 1000 properties in Camira.

The most significant month for activity will be June when 2700 properties in parts of Brassall and North Ipswich expected to be able to connect; along with 2600 premises in parts of Eastern Heights and Raceview; and 2900 sites in parts of Basin Pocket, East Ipswich, Eastern Heights, Newtown and Silkstone.

Queensland NBN chief Ryan Williams said the company was committed to creating a digital future for Australians.

"Our Connecting Australia report suggests the network is helping to drive economic benefits across Queensland with an estimated $2.3 billion additional economic growth in financial year 2021 and up to 7000 new jobs," he said.

"Over the coming months, some residents will see NBN contractors performing construction work in their community, building the infrastructure that will provide them fast broadband services.

Mr Williams encouraged people who can make the switch to do so.

"Do your research to ensure you're on the right speed and data plan for your broadband requirements, as well as take some simple steps such as checking your in-home set-up," he said.