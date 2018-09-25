Menu
Ipswich's NBN rollout is expected to finish soon.
NBN reveals rollout plans for future Ipswich network

Hayden Johnson
by
25th Sep 2018 12:33 AM
THE rollout of Ipswich's National Broadband Network is expected to result in thousands more homes being connected before the end of the year.

Across Ipswich, technicians are busy connecting the National Broadband Network to premises.

NBN Corporation spokeswoman Lynette Keep said the rollout of the network was "well and truly under way in the Ipswich area".

"There are approximately 35,000 premises that can now order a service over the NBN broadband access network in the Ipswich local government area," she said.

Across Australia about 7.2million premises can now order a National Broadband Network service over fixed line, wireless or satellite technologies.

Of those, 1.45 million Queenslanders can access the network.

NBN Corporation technicians will continue rolling out the network in Ipswich for the rest of the year.

"Another (1400 premises) in the Blackstone, Booval, New Chum, Silkstone and Swanbank area are expected to be able to connect in November," she said.

By the end of the year, another 2100 premises in Booval, North Booval and Silkstone are expected to be connected.

Apart from a small pocket near Camira and Springfield, the National Broadband Network build is expected to be finished by the first half of next year in the Ipswich area.

It will consist of a mix of technology including: fibre-to-the-premises, fibre-to-the-curb, fibre-to-the-node and fibre-to-the-building.

Visit nbnco.com.au for information on your property.

