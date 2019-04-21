Wild NBA brawl falls into stands
It was pandamoneum in Brooklyn for Game 4 as the Nets and the Sixers fell into the stands in an ugly third-quarter brawl at Barclays Center.
The Sixers were down 61-67 when Joel Embiid caught Jarrett Allen with a hard foul at the net. What followed was chaos.
Nets star Jared Dudley ran in from beyond the paint to shove the 24-year-old. Philly star Jimmy Butler returned the favor by shoving Dudley, sparking an all-in brawl
Philadelphia guard and Aussie Ben Simmons ended up pushing Dudley down in the crowd as both teams circled around. While no punches were thrown, the damage of a dozen blokes over 6'3 throwing their weight around was felt by the courtside fans caught in the mess.
But in all the madness, arguably the worst-off from the spat was the poor Brooklyn coach who appeared to take a spill while rushing to the madness.
After officials simmered the scuffle, Dudley and Butler were both ejected and Embiid was given a Flagrant 1 foul for his initial move on Allen.
The spat followed a river of bad blood which has been brewing this series. Dudley made headlines after labelling Simmons "average" in game three, which the Sixers claimed to take a 2-1 lead into today's clash.
The Sixers were able to pull it together despite losing Butler for the match, scraping back the score to a tense 100-101 with three minutes on the clock.
Jared Dudley vs. EVERYBODY pic.twitter.com/FIvi0NOdOJ— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) 20 April 2019
Embiid was particularly on fire for the visitors, racking up 14 rebounds, five assists and sinking 31 points deep into the final quarter.
A stunning three-pointer from JJ Reddick, followed by two from Tobias Harris, brought Philly to a tense one-point lead with a minute to go.
The home side snuck back ahead, but the win wasn't to be as Mike Scott brought the series to 3-1.
The calm and collected star shut out the universe in the corner and shot a perfect three to put Philly two ahead to seal the deal and go home victorious.
Simmons's biggest play came with five seconds to go and the 76ers up 110-108. The Australian stripped the ball from Allento halt the Nets from evening the score or hitting a three-point game winner.
Embiid accused Dudley of trying to spark a spat so the Sixers would be down a player.
"First of all, he's a nobody. When they try to do stuff like that, it's just to get us out of the game. I'm too valuable for our team, that's why I didn't react," he said. "In that situation I've just got to stay composed and mature. My teammates need me more than they need him."