NBA legend stitches up Adam Sandler

ADAM Sandler is generating plenty of buzz for his upcoming film Uncut Gems as he rides the press tour.

In his latest stop, Sandler landed on the set of Inside the NBA alongside host Ernie Johnson and former NBA players Kenny Smith, Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal.

Sandler has received widespread praise for his role in the film, with many hoping to see him land an Oscar nomination.

But the NBA show never takes things too seriously and they didn't dive into the nitty gritty of the film, instead opting to have some fun with the Hollywood star.

Sandler and O'Neal have appeared in several movies together in the past, with another reportedly on the way in 2020, but they sprung a few surprises when diving through the archives.

Adam Sandler couldn’t believe what he was seeing.

As Johnson throws to a video looking back over the history of the pair's on-screen appearances, the video begins and immediately takes a turn.

Instead of showing the movies they actually appeared in together, the video shows super-cuts of O'Neal injected into some of Sandler's biggest films.

It starts off with Big Daddy, and O'Neal playing the role of Julian in a scene where he's having trouble peeing on the street.

The next one up is a clip from Waterboy, before then rolling into Billy Madison and the hilarious scene where Sandler's character is studying and a correct answer results in his tutor removing a piece of clothing.

You can’t unsee this.

The laughs weren't done with there as another clip from Big Daddy shows O'Neal attempting to pronounce NBA player names and coming undone with Antetokounmpo.

But they managed to save the best until last with a hilarious scene from Happy Gilmore when Sandler knocks the air-conditioner out of the window on to O'Neal, who delivers the famous "mister mister" line before taking another shot at Charles Barkley: "Mister, mister get this thing off me … it feels like Barkley's fat a**".

Sandler can't contain his laughter as the clips keep rolling on and after it ends he shows love to the former NBA dominator.

Sandler wasn't out of place on the show as his love for basketball has been ongoing since he was a kid. A clip of the actor went viral through the week showing him tearing up a local gym rec game.

With Sandler known for always having a basketball hoop on set and playing at any opportunity he can get, the clip showed off all of his traits on the court.

A baseline drive ends with a reverse left-handed lay-up, and the next moment he's hitting a corner jumper off a one-dribble pull-up.

The final clip shows him firing a rocket pass into the lane to an open teammate for a contested lay-up, drawing wild reactions from those on and off the court.

Adam Sandler pulled up to a pickup game and got buckets 👀



(via ricomalique/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/MV1n78t1pD — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 20, 2019

In Uncut Gems, Sandler plays the role of a jeweller who makes a high-stakes bet that could lead to the windfall of a lifetime. It also stars former NBA superstar Kevin Garnett and will be released in Australia on January 31 on Netflix.