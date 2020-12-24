NBA chaos after strip club video leaks

Leaked footage of eight-time NBA All-Star James Harden attending a strip club without a mask has sent the Houston Rockets into a frenzy.

The James Harden drama never ends.

Video circulated Tuesday of the Rockets star at a strip club Christmas party without a mask on, and ESPN.com reported that the NBA is investigating the incident as a potential violation of the league's COVID protocols. If it is determined that the video is recent, Harden's availability for Wednesday night's season opener against the Thunder would be in question.

"One thing after another," Harden wrote on Instagram. "I went to show love to my homegirl at her event (not a strip club) because she is becoming a boss and putting her people in position of success and now It's a problem.

"Everyday it's something different. No matter how many times people try to drag my name under you can't. The real always end on top."

James Harden responds on Instagram to reports that he violated the league's COVID protocols. pic.twitter.com/43malhnREx — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 23, 2020

Harden had COVID-19 over the summer prior to last season's NBA bubble restart, according to the report, but nevertheless is required to follow the NBA's protocols.

The Athletic reported that John Wall, DeMarcus Cousins and other Rockets are expected to miss Wednesday's game due to coronavirus contact tracing protocols. The status for those players is not tied to Harden.

Harden has been demanding a trade from the Rockets, with the Nets and 76ers viewed as possible destinations. Harden held out from the start of training camp as videos of him partying in Atlanta and Las Vegas surfaced.

The former MVP claimed his absence was for training purposes. He passed six consecutive coronavirus tests upon his arrival.

Harden's frustration has boiled over in practice. According to The Athletic, Harden has had several verbal altercations with teammates and threw a basketball in anger at rookie forward Jae'Sean Tate.

