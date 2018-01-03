Shocking posters pop up regional university campus

The disturbing posters that popped up in this small Aussie town. Picture: Antipodean Resistance/Supplied

NAZI Youth recruitment posters with racist pictures and offensive slogans have appeared around Charles Sturt University's (CSU) Bathurst campus over the Christmas break.

The flyers, which depicted multiple images of swastikas and slogans such as "Life or death: Family or f*ggotry", were promoting the white supremacist, neo-Nazi group known as the Antipodean Resistance.

The alt-right group describes itself as the "Hitlers you've been waiting for", and their website states their aim was to "provide an alternative for young Australians to the filth of modern society by setting a good example for people to live up to".

The recruitment posters were plastered around CSU's Bathurst campus over the Christmas break. Picture: Antipodean Resistance

"Antipodean Resistance see this country for what it is: terminally ill," the website reads.

"We have had enough. We refuse to keep sitting by and watching our people falter. We will be at the forefront of Australian National Socialist activism, filling a long empty void.

"We accept no degeneracy within our ranks. Being White is not enough. Every individual involved with Antipodean Resistance must dedicate himself to a higher standard of behaviour.

"We oppose substance abuse, homosexuality, and all other rotten, irresponsible distractions laid before us by Jews and globalist elites."

CSU has since removed the signs, labelling them “offensive” and against the university’s values. Picture: Antipodean Resistance

The university was quick to remove the posters and denounce the hateful message that the group aimed to promote.

"Charles Sturt University (CSU) condemns the content of a series of stickers which appeared

at various sites on the Bathurst campus during the official Christmas New Year closure

period," Head of Campus at CSU Bathurst, Professor Chika Anyanwu, said in a statement.

"The posters were detected by campus security staff over the weekend and were removed at

the earliest possible opportunity by cleaning staff.

"As an organisation driven by the values, Insightful, Inclusive, Impactful and Inspiring, Charles Sturt University will not tolerate such offensive material."

In the Antipodean Resistance's 'December Action Report', the group, which is believed to hold secretive radicalisation camps where members pledge allegiance to Hitler, listed all the different "stickerings" they have carried out around Australia. It described the posters at Bathurst as a way to "finish off a successful month and year for us".

The group releases monthly reports detailing their activities. Picture: Antipodean Resistance

According to their website, the group was founded in Victoria at the end of 2016 and since then has recruited more members throughout the country, with their ranks reportedly continuing to grow.

But despite being just over a year old the society quickly gained notoriety for their radical right-wing views and anti-Semitic, anti-Asian and anti-gay agenda.

It claimed responsibility for disturbing posters stuck up around Melbourne that claimed "gay marriage enables paedophilia" and "gay couples are thirty times more like to molest children".

The hateful poster links two entirely separate concepts and used false statistics in regards to child molestation.

The group has also been advertising itself at schools by plastering posters that say "keep Australia white", with one of the signs displayed at Melbourne Grammar school.

The poster had a number of offensive terms for different races with the messages "stop the hordes" and "get out".

"Our high schools are becoming overrun with non-whites," the group's 2017 August action report said.

"Even in the inner city suburbs, which used to be largely inaccessible to non-whites due to housing prices, you have white flight with parents wanting to send their kids to whiter schools."

The group is known for their offensive posters, often with racist or homophobic messages. Picture: Antipodean Resistance/Supplied