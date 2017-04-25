27°
News

DAWN SERVICE: Navy man reflects on Anzac Cove landing

Joel Gould
| 25th Apr 2017 8:57 AM
REFLECTIVE: A gathering of 1000 people attended the Goodna Anzac Day dawn service.
REFLECTIVE: A gathering of 1000 people attended the Goodna Anzac Day dawn service. Rob Williams

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AS NAVY veteran Gary Rankin laid a wreath at the Goodna Anzac Day dawn service his thoughts were deep and full of meaning.

He was thinking of the men in boats at Anzac Cove, ferrying their mates to and fro to the shoreline 102 years earlier to the day.

His mind also cast back to a fateful night in 1964 when the HMAS Voyager collided with HMAS Melbourne off Jervis Bay, and the loss of life that stunned Australia.

Mr Rankin served on HMAS Duchess, which was the replacement destroyer for the lost Voyager. He also served on HMAS Vampire.

He served in Borneo, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam in the 1960s.

In the darkness at Goodna, Mr Rankin's mind wandered...as it would have done for so many on April 25, 1915 in boats loaded with men full of expectation and flowing with adrenaline.

 

Bundamba Navy Association sub-section president Gary Rankin, far right, at the Goodna Anzac Day dawn service.
Bundamba Navy Association sub-section president Gary Rankin, far right, at the Goodna Anzac Day dawn service. Rob Williams

"What isn't mentioned sometimes is the sailors that took the troops ashore at Gallipoli, some of those little boats were shot-up," Mr Rankin, president of the Bundamba Navy Association sub-section, reflected.

"In the navy... we do remember that.

"They didn't know what was going to happen. They had planned to land on another beach but they didn't realise the tides were so strong.

"But they had to make do.

"They were young and it was their first experience at landing.

"It was dark and there was excitement...but some did get zotted by the enemy.

"I can't put myself in that position but I do know that when we were in Malaya we were the mother ship for about 12 mine sweepers and different craft, and we were trying to stop the guerillas from Indonesia coming across.

"It was dark and we were all wondering what was going to happen.. and what is past that darkness and past that blackness.

"Your mind wanders...and I'd say those blokes (at Gallipoli) were wondering how far they go in and where they turn around to go back and get more.

"They were in very crude landing craft, basically oversized row boats.

"They would have been wondered what was ahead. But when they found out they would have thought 'I wasn't expecting this'. But that's war."

 

Goodna Anzac Day dawn service.
Goodna Anzac Day dawn service. Rob Williams

Laying the wreath Mr Rankin's thoughts also lingered on a naval tragedy that launched two Royal Commissions.

But while he reflected on what was lost at the Goodna dawn service, attended by 1000 people, he also noted the freedom that was gained.

 

Goodna Anzac Day dawn service.
Goodna Anzac Day dawn service. Rob Williams

"I think of the Voyager, the destroyer that was cut in half off Jervis Bay in 1964 and we lost 84 lives," he said.

"It was a tragic accident. These things happen when you are training. You don't expect to lose life, but it happens.

"A lot of people take (Anzac Day) for granted, but I am 72 and joined the navy at 17.

"I only did nine years...but it is because of Gallipoli that we are able to live like we are - to be able to argue without pickling up rifles to kill each other.

"Hopefully we can keep living the same way."

 

Goodna Anzac Day dawn service.
Goodna Anzac Day dawn service. Rob Williams
Ipswich Queensland Times
Anzac Day services and marches in Ipswich

Anzac Day services and marches in Ipswich

Today set to be a big day for veterans and their families

Anzac spirit looms large in Springfield

Brothers in arms attend the Springfield ANZAC Day Dawn Service. L-R: Trooper Pierre Meyer-Gleaves, Staff Sergeant Jim Patterson, Chief Petty Officer John Cannon and Corporal Melvyn Phillips.

Huge turnout for Anzac Day Dawn Service at Robelle Domain Parklands

DAWN SERVICE: Navy man reflects on Anzac Cove landing

REFLECTIVE: A gathering of 1000 people attended the Goodna Anzac Day dawn service.

Gary Rankin's thoughts at Goodna servive with brave ANZACS in boats

Woman and dog bashed with baseball bat in home invasion

A woman has been taken to hospital after an incident in Churchill

Local Partners

DAWN SERVICE: Navy man reflects on Anzac Cove landing

Gary Rankin's thoughts at Goodna servive with brave ANZACS in boats

Anzac Day services and marches in Ipswich

HONOUR THEM: ANZAC Day parade in the Ipswich CBD last year featuring the RAAF Airfield Defence Guard.

Today set to be a big day for veterans and their families

Your guide to what's open on Anzac Day in Ipswich

Many Ipswich pubs will be open for Anzac Day.

WHERE you can shop, grab a coffee or a bite to eat tomorrow

ANZAC DAY: Where and when to see the RAAF flypasts

The RAAF will be conducting a series of low-level flypasts on Tuesday.

SEE aircraft close up as they mark Anzac Day with low level flypasts

City teen is The Voice's first Muslim contestant

KNOCKOUT: USQ film student Brittania Clifford-Pugh will make her national television debut in The Voice's blind auditions this Wednesday night.

'It all happened on a whim'

Billionaire Elon Musk and Amber Heard hit Shingle Inn

Actor Amber Heard and billionaire boyfriend Elon Musk have begun enjoying Queensland.

New Netflix doco on JonBenet Ramsay's death makes huge claim

A new documentary will air claims that child beauty queen JonBenet Ramsay was murdered by a paedo sex ring.

New claims that JonBenet Ramsay was killed by a paedophile sex ring

Movie review: Guardians Of the Galaxy Vol. 2 delivers on all fronts

Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) and Drax (Dave Bautista) in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2.

Does Guardians Vol. 2 live up to high expectations set by original?

Sir Elton John hospitalised with rare infection

CROCODILE ROCKER: Sir Elton John will head to Mackay in September for the first stop of his Australian tour.

Elton John cancels shows after becoming violently ill.

Sunshine Coast singers out to turn chairs on The Voice

NEXT BIG THING? Tune in to see Glasshouse Mountains folk artist Benjamin James Caldwell on The Voice.

Do our Coast folk singers have what it takes to turn judges' chairs?

Former Glee star Lea Michele posts nude selfie to Instagram

Former Glee star Lea Michele has posted a very revealing snapshot

Gold Logie winner defends Molly Meldrum's Logies hijack

Samuel Johnson has defended Molly Meldrum after Logies speech

COALFALLS TUDOR COTTAGE ON HIGH

51 Stephenson Street, Coalfalls 4305

House 3 2 2 OFFERS OVER...

Set up high in Coalfalls amongst the trees and birds sits a beautifully restored Tudor Cottage. This double brick home built in 1975 was built to last. The home...

Four Bedrooms For The Price Of Three!

16 Blanck Street, Raceview 4305

House 4 1 3 $289,000

Situated on a 732m2 block on a quiet Street that ends in a cul-de-sac connected to the Bethany Private Primary School, this genuinely rare 4-bedroom home is ready...

Large Family Home + Great Side Access + 6x6m Shed Coming Soon!

108 Shoesmith Road, Westbrook 4350

House 4 2 2 Offers over...

Cleverly designed with a practical and well-appointed floor plan, this executive home built by Arden Vale Homes flows effortlessly throughout, complimented by...

Rural Acreage Without The Price Tag!

223 Andrews Dip Road, Anduramba 4355

3 1 3 Under Contract!

Sitting proudly on the hill, with uninterrupted views over the valley, this 3 bedroom home is surrounded by 160 acres of improved pastures, perfect for running...

Value for Money, Great Location, Convenient Living

3/8 James Street, Rangeville 4350

Unit 2 1 1 Offers Over...

This totally renovated Two bedroom unit in the attractive Rangeville community should definitely make your viewing list. Located just a short walk to Woolworths...

SUPERB LOCATION WITH INGROUND POOL

32 Cowley Drive, Flinders View 4305

House 4 1 2 Offers Over...

With the emphasis focused on the great outdoor lifestyle, you'll spend all your time relaxing and entertaining with the great set up that this home has to...

1,214m2 Development Potential In CBD Location

21 Thorn Street, Ipswich 4305

Commercial This is a rare opportunity - Highly Exposed Position and development Potential. ... Expression of...

This is a rare opportunity - Highly Exposed Position and development Potential. The vendor has committed to the sale and is encouraging offers before close of the...

Luxury Living in a Superior Location.

565 Hume Street, Kearneys Spring 4350

Unit 0 0 Priced From...

Upon entering these executive units, you will immediately notice that no expense has been spared. With high ceilings, modern finishes and unique design elements...

“When Position Is Important”

28 Alexandra Close, Flinders View 4305

House 4 2 4 $539,000

We have heard it all before, “Position, Position & Position”, well now's your chance to secure a fantastic family home right in the heart of Kensington Hills...

PRICED TO SELL!

1 & 2/22 Cardamon Crescent, Glenvale 4350

Unit 3 2 1 Offers Over...

Cleverly designed with ease of living in mind, this modern unit is perfect for the investor or the first home buyer. Both Units Feature: -3 Bedrooms, with...

Lisa Curry and fiance sell up Sunshine Coast property

I'm a Celebrity, Get me Out of Here! contestant Lisa Curry with partner Mark Tabone after being evicted from the South African jungle. Picture: Dylan Robinson ***EMBARGOED 7:30pm March 9th***

Plans for dream home on hold at Mount Mellum place on market

SOLD: Iconic M'boro pub set to be transformed

Shane Muller from Maryborough Motorcycles will be opening up a showroom and café at the Shamrock Hotel.

The Shamrock Hotel is set to be transformed in the next two months.

A few home truths when purchasing

THINK AHEAD: Buying a property is likely to be one of the biggest financial commitments most people will make in their life.

Buying your first property can be exciting but also quite daunting.

Coast developer looks to prime real estate's future

MANY OPTIONS: Sunshine Coast developer Graeme Juniper is considering what to do with a prime piece of real estate he owns on Radical Bay on Magnetic Island, near Townsville.

Radical Bay is World Environment Heritage-listed.

This small box of a unit just sold for $1 million

Elizabeth Bay unit has charming views to Sydney Heads.

If this doesn't scream 'housing bubble', nothing does.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!