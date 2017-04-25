DAWN SERVICE: Navy man reflects on Anzac Cove landing

AS NAVY veteran Gary Rankin laid a wreath at the Goodna Anzac Day dawn service his thoughts were deep and full of meaning.

He was thinking of the men in boats at Anzac Cove, ferrying their mates to and fro to the shoreline 102 years earlier to the day.

His mind also cast back to a fateful night in 1964 when the HMAS Voyager collided with HMAS Melbourne off Jervis Bay, and the loss of life that stunned Australia.

Mr Rankin served on HMAS Duchess, which was the replacement destroyer for the lost Voyager. He also served on HMAS Vampire.

He served in Borneo, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam in the 1960s.

In the darkness at Goodna, Mr Rankin's mind wandered...as it would have done for so many on April 25, 1915 in boats loaded with men full of expectation and flowing with adrenaline.

Bundamba Navy Association sub-section president Gary Rankin, far right, at the Goodna Anzac Day dawn service. Rob Williams

"What isn't mentioned sometimes is the sailors that took the troops ashore at Gallipoli, some of those little boats were shot-up," Mr Rankin, president of the Bundamba Navy Association sub-section, reflected.

"In the navy... we do remember that.

"They didn't know what was going to happen. They had planned to land on another beach but they didn't realise the tides were so strong.

"But they had to make do.

"They were young and it was their first experience at landing.

"It was dark and there was excitement...but some did get zotted by the enemy.

"I can't put myself in that position but I do know that when we were in Malaya we were the mother ship for about 12 mine sweepers and different craft, and we were trying to stop the guerillas from Indonesia coming across.

"It was dark and we were all wondering what was going to happen.. and what is past that darkness and past that blackness.

"Your mind wanders...and I'd say those blokes (at Gallipoli) were wondering how far they go in and where they turn around to go back and get more.

"They were in very crude landing craft, basically oversized row boats.

"They would have been wondered what was ahead. But when they found out they would have thought 'I wasn't expecting this'. But that's war."

Goodna Anzac Day dawn service. Rob Williams

Laying the wreath Mr Rankin's thoughts also lingered on a naval tragedy that launched two Royal Commissions.

But while he reflected on what was lost at the Goodna dawn service, attended by 1000 people, he also noted the freedom that was gained.

Goodna Anzac Day dawn service. Rob Williams

"I think of the Voyager, the destroyer that was cut in half off Jervis Bay in 1964 and we lost 84 lives," he said.

"It was a tragic accident. These things happen when you are training. You don't expect to lose life, but it happens.

"A lot of people take (Anzac Day) for granted, but I am 72 and joined the navy at 17.

"I only did nine years...but it is because of Gallipoli that we are able to live like we are - to be able to argue without pickling up rifles to kill each other.

"Hopefully we can keep living the same way."