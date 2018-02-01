Navy destroyers are now on right course

HMAS Hobart, the first of Australia's three new air warfare destroyers, was commissioned into the Navy on September 23.

HMAS Hobart, the first of Australia's three new air warfare destroyers, was commissioned into the Navy on September 23. Air Warfare Destroyer Alliance

THE Air Warfare Destroyer project has been removed from the Projects of Concern list following improvements in shipbuilding performance.

The cost of the three ships blew out by $1.2 billion from $9.12 billion and the first ship - HMAS Hobart - was 30 months late.

The project was put on the list in 2014 after a review by Dr John White and Professor Don Winter and a review by the Australian National Audit Office.

Under a reform program, there was a shake-up at the government-owned shipbuilder ASC.

Spanish government-owned ship builder Navantia took a greater role in managing the project at that time.

Minister for Defence Marise Payne said the recent commissioning of HMAS Hobart demonstrated the program was now capable of producing highly potent air warfare destroyers.

"The two destroyers Brisbane and Sydney are both on track to be delivered against the reformed schedule,” she said.

The Collins Class Submarine project has also come off the Projects of Concern list in the past six months.