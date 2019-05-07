Naval battle comes to gaming consoles

NOW AVAILABLE: Fans of the game World of Warships: Legends will now be able to play it on more devices.

CONTROLLING a battleship sounds like a lot of work - with a crew of hundreds, all those logistics, trying to manually control the gun batteries.

It'd be a great video game, sure, but what about something that just focused on the whole "sailing around and trying to sink other ships” aspect that was a bit more accessible to the average gamer?

Publisher Wargaming has already found a way to achieve that in World of Warships, which until now has only been available on PC.

Console fans can now set sail too with the launch of World of Warships: Legends for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Like sister game World of Tankss, the game has the same free-to-play approach as its land-based counterpart.

It is totally free to download and play, and you can unlock new ships and accessories through play, but as with most other 'freemium' games, there's also the option to short-circuit the process and just pay for the stuff with real money too.

The developers insist it isn't a straight port of the PC version, as it has "faster and more exhilarating combat, more options to develop your commanders, a revamped user interface, intuitive new controls, and console-exclusive content”.

I certainly found the game to be faster-paced than the PC version, with more of an emphasis on combat, and the controls were intuitive as well - left trigger for binoculars/sights, right trigger to fire the ships' guns.

There are about 50 ships from the UK, US, and Japanese navies available, ranging from gunboats and turn-of-the-century dreadnoughts through to WWII battleships, with more ships apparently on the horizon.

Officially the game is in early access, but it worked just fine with no issues when I played it - although at time of writing there were no campaign missions available, just the ability to engage in battles with either the AI or other human players.

Graphically it looks great, with a range of ships well rendered on the screen with lots of little details (but no crew, interestingly).

The effect is rather like having a small radio- controlled navy battle in your lounge.

While battles might be faster paced than the PC version, it still takes a while to sink an enemy ship - they can take quite a battering before going down, and while that's true of your own ship, it sometimes feels like you're not doing a lot of damage to your opponents despite barraging them with artillery fire.

Overall though, World of Warships Legends captures the elements that make its PC counterpart so popular and it also has the advantage of being legitimately free (albeit with the usual caveats regarding microtransactions).

While still in early access the game is showing a lot of promise, so if you just want to don a captain's hat and jump into a naval battle without getting bogged down in the serious simulation side of things, World of Warships: Legends just might warrant a berth on your hard drive.