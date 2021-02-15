Sports target finals with natural ability, experience

Sports batter Tracey Scudds is happy her team’s batting is keeping her side well placed for a finals charge. Picture: Rob Williams

Sports batter Tracey Scudds is happy her team’s batting is keeping her side well placed for a finals charge. Picture: Rob Williams

SPORTS needed just one run for an outright victory when time ran out in their latest Ipswich first division vigoro match.

Gaining maximum points would have propelled Sports into second spot ahead of Occasionals.

However, senior player Tracey Scudds said her team was happy to be in third and well placed for a late season charge.

"As long as we get in the final,'' she said.

"We seem to do better coming from third.

"When it comes to finals, we have confidence we can do what we need to do on the day.

"There's lots of experience there.''

However Sports could have so easily jumped a spot or two after their latest six-run first innings victory over Wildcats.

"We nearly won outright as well,'' she said.

"We're definitely getting some batting form coming back.''

T.C United retained the competition lead on 34 points after compiling a 36 run first innings win over Occasionals on Saturday.

But it was Sports who threatened to climb up the ladder after scoring 64 in reply to Wildcats' 58 before nearly getting the runs needed for an outright result.

Top five batter Tania Whyatt led the way, topscoring with 25 before Megan Packer, Lee Scudds and Kasey Stephens did the damage with the ball.

Scudds also praised handy all-rounder Yasmin Leeder for a valuable 11 not out, bringing her hockey skills to vigoro.

"Yasmin has been in good form,'' Scudds said.

"Yasmin's just a good little athlete. She has natural ability.''

Sports naturally talented batter Yasmin Leeder. Picture: Rob Williams

Scudds said playing at the East Ipswich fields was pleasant on a Saturday when breezes blow across the venue. But when there's no wind, the players' stamina is tested.

"The heat is tough,'' she said. "The early game there was not much breeze.''

A positive for Sports was the consistent efforts with the ball.

"We've got a good bowling line-up,'' Scudds said.

STATE OF PLAY

Ipswich vigoro results February 13.

1st Division

Occasionals 110 defeated T.C. United 74 by 36 runs on 1st innings.

Occasionals batting: Karen Devin 25, Deanne Lawrie 17, Chantel Collie 22.

Bowling: Alisa Martin 4/17 & 1 run out, Jess Fox 2/17, Deanne Lawrie 2/17 & one run out.

T.C. United batting: Shannon Brackin 22, Anne Marie Herman 16, Karissa Aburn 8. Bowling: Shannon Brackin 6/42, Kate Johnstone 1/8.

Sports 64 & 32 (time) defeated Wildcats 58 & 36 by six runs on 1st innings.

Sports batting: Tania Whyatt 25, Lee Scudds 11, Yasmin Leeder 11 not out.

Bowling: Megan Packer 3/26, Lee Scudds 3/11, Kassy Stephens 3/7 & 1 run out.

Wildcats batting: Kerryn Graham 26, Zanden Baartz 18, Marie Dennis 15.

Bowling: Sarah White 6/27, Kerryn Graham 3/12, Rachel Savage 2/5.

1st Division points: T.C. United 34, Occasionals 32, Sports 30, Wildcats 19.

2nd Division

T.C. United 85 & 21 (time) defeated Occasionals 77 & 62 declared on 1st innings by eight runs.

T.C. United batting: Renee Peters 31, Vanessa Jenkins 13, Tyler Mathers 10. Bowling: Dana Haywood 5/40 & 1/5 & 1 run out, Gaby Weller 1/12 & 1 run out & 1/18, Deb Manietta 1/12 & 1 run out.

Occasionals batting: Trey Darr 31 & 26, Rohan Darr 33 & 17, Zoe Hislop 7 & 6.

Bowling: Trey Darr 6/21, Tayla Barnes 2/13 & 1 run out.

Sports 57 & 69 defeated Wildcats 53 & 46 (time) by four runs on 1st innings.

Sports batting: Tyler Haste 19 & 18, Emma Buchanan 15 Cassidy Hammond 28,

Bowling: Cassidy Hammond 5/3, Taurice Anderson 6/22.

Wildcats batting: Zanden Baartz 11 & 25 not out, Sarah Teasdale 11 & 10, Renae Earley 5 & 3. Bowling: Ruby Bartley 3/19, Elaine Addo 2/ 8.

2nd Division points: Sports 45, Occasionals & T.C. United 24.5, Wildcats 19.

Juniors

Wildcats Black 45 & 27 defeated T.C. United 32 & 30 outright.

Wildcats Black batting: Alex Murray 21 not out, William Murray 13 not out, Chloe Maxwell 6. Bowling: Imogen Blandfield 2/4, Chloe Maxwell 3/2, Eddie McGreavey 1/8.

T.C. United batting: Harry Dewson 8, Reggie Marsh 8, Hayley Briggenshaw 8.

Bowling: Harry Dewson 2/6, Reggie Marsh 2/5, Millie Jenkins 1/1.

Wildcats Gold 53 & 48 defeated Occasionals 34 27 outright.

Wildcats Gold batting: Dan Kruger 16 retired & 24 not out, Lucas Kruger 17 retired, Tyson Knox 8 retired. Bowling: William Savage 4/8 & 1 run out, Jasmyn Savage 1/3 & 1/3.

Occasionals batting: Lucas Darr 11 & 7, Corey Chudleigh 7, Ruby Devin, 7.

Bowling: Lucas Darr 1/16.

Junior points: Sports 21, Wildcats Gold 18, Wildcats Black 15, Occasionals 13, T.C. United 9.