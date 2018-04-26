Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Councillors conduct sting in Springfield
Environment

VIDEO: 'Military work' removes bee hive in time for wedding

Hayden Johnson
by
26th Apr 2018 1:40 PM

AN ENORMOUS hive housing 40,000 bees has been removed after it threatened to create the wrong kind of buzz at an Ipswich bride's wedding.  

Ipswich councillors Paul Tully and David Morrison, who moonlight as beekeepers, removed the hive in a "military operation" ahead of a wedding at the weekend.  

The ceremony would have been held just metres away from the hive, nestled two metres off the ground at a Springfield Lakes park.  

Cr Tully, who has been involved with bees for 55 years, said it was the most difficult removal of his career.   

It is estimated the open-air hive has been in the tree for three years, with about 40,000 bees calling it home. 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

 Cr Tully smoked the Italian bees before the hive was successfully lowered into a prepared box and the tree branch cut. 

"It's very rare for a swarm just to establish itself in a tree out in the open," he said.

 "We are ready anytime on any mission, especially if it allows a bride and groom to celebrate their special day."  

The amount of poor dad jokes almost matched the number bees, as the councillors removed the hive.  

"There has certainly been a real buzz amongst the wedding party about this swarm," Cr Morrison said.   

"We were glad to help out the bride by relocating the swarm and help remove the sting out of any pre-wedding jitters the bride may have.   

"We wish the newly-weds a sweet honeymoon."

Related Items

Show More
bee hive bees david morrison paul tully springfield lakes
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Three-storey, $1 million Orion Lagoon playground to be built

    premium_icon Three-storey, $1 million Orion Lagoon playground to be built

    Council News The council will enter into a five-year agreement with Mirvac, owners of Springfield Central, to lease the site for $1 per annum.

    LEASE UP: Coronation Hotel management changes hands

    premium_icon LEASE UP: Coronation Hotel management changes hands

    Business Legendary Ipswich venue in for another change

    Drill set dropped into pants front

    premium_icon Drill set dropped into pants front

    Crime He was also charged with a scooter theft on the same day

    Cafe deserted months after planned re-opening date

    premium_icon Cafe deserted months after planned re-opening date

    Business All is quiet at once bustling lunch hot spot - and has been all year

    Local Partners