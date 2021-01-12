Nations have paid price for COVID complacency

Dr. Jeanette Young - Qld Chief Health Officer on the panel at the Swap It Preventative Health Forum at CQUniversity. Photo Sharyn O'Neill / The Morning Bulletin

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Paranoia about the one deadly UK strain of Covid case in Brisbane is a reality Queensland is facing, with measures in place to shut the gate before the horse bolts.

It is how responsible governments and health departments should deal with the crisis spreading globally.

This is not always the case in many nations, which don't take the threat seriously and suffer the consequences.



Queensland has led the nation by attacking any Covid threat with contact tracing, testing, restrictions and lockdowns.

This has kept us safe. Consider how few of our citizens are Covid victims, while the USA has lost over 360,000 of its people and UK is only now dealing with the rampant fallout.

Leadership leads by example. Australia is realistic about the potential threat.

It is a lesson hard to learn and more difficult to ignore. Huge gatherings, especially in sporting complexes are Covid spreaders. Ignore it at your own peril.



We may never be free of the danger imported from overseas, from those returning from nations where people protest against mask-wearing and social distancing.

This is a selfish perspective which kills the disempowered in vulnerable demographics.

By adhering to specialist advice, awaiting the magic vaccine, our Government has taken immediate action to curtail this deadly menace. Better to be safe than sorry.

E ROWE

Marcoola