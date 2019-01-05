Menu
Nation’s flag to fly at Ipswich club

5th Jan 2019 12:00 AM

AUSTRALIA'S national flag will proudly fly at an Ipswich club thanks to a community grant.

Member for Blair Shayne Neumann announced the Legacy Club of Ipswich has received a grant to install a flagpole.

Mr Neumann said the flagpole will be installed at Legacy's Club on Brisbane Rd, and will be used to fly the Australian National Flag on days of commemoration.

The funding of $910 has been awarded through the Community Commemorative Grants category of the Saluting their Service Commemorations program.

The program is an Australian Government initiative that aims to honour the service and sacrifice of Australia's service men and women in wars, conflicts and peace operations, and to promote appreciation and understanding of the role that those who served have played in shaping the nation.

Ipswich Queensland Times

