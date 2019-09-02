National reward inspires Jordn to maintain winning run

SHARP SKILLS: Wests' teenager Jordn Office is one of the valuable players contributing to her team's ongoing success.

SHARP SKILLS: Wests' teenager Jordn Office is one of the valuable players contributing to her team's ongoing success. Cordell Richardson

AGED 17 and having already won a national hockey title, Jordn Office is in a happy place.

However, the Wests and Queensland under-18 achiever especially enjoys this time of the year in the Ipswich competition.

After Wests' first loss of the season to Hancocks a few weeks ago, the Magpies responded in trademark polished style beating their main challengers 7-2 in Sunday night's Ipswich A-Grade qualifying final.

"It was a really good game,'' Office said of the dominant performance against a quality opponent at Raceview.

"It's always good to have the rivalry again and really good competition.''

The year 12 Ipswich Girls' Grammar School student said being upstaged 3-2 by Hancocks in the lead-up to the finals was "definitely'' a help for the high-flying Magpies.

"I think sometimes we just kind of expect to win,'' she said.

"It's really good to have the loss because I think it's done us good.''

Office scored Wests' third goal at a crucial stage in Sunday night's match, which determined which side advanced directly to the September 15 grand final.

After Hancocks equalised 2-2 through an Aimee McDermott penalty corner in the second quarter, Office replied almost instantly with an outstanding solo effort.

From there, Wests took charge with the competition's most dangerous player Amy Kickbusch bagging another four goals.

That included a sliding dive to show the Wests' co-captain is ready for another grand final conquest.

Wests' leading goal scorer Amy Kickbusch. Rob Williams

The skilful Sarah Donnelley and reliable co-captain Eden Jackat scored late goals to seal what turned out to be a comfortable victory.

"As a team, the atmosphere was really good,'' Office said, thrilled to have contributed a key goal in a settled and confident side.

"We've had the same team for five years because we're all young.

"I think that's why we're on top of the ladder all the time because we're so familiar as a team.''

The grand final on Saturday week will be the fifth for Office, with four victories already as part of the powerful Wests' side.

Office was also part of the Queensland under-18 team that won the national championship in Hobart earlier in the year.

"That was the best tournament I've ever been on because we won,'' she said. "With six minutes to go, (we were) down 2-1 and won 3-2.''

However, her focus turns to the grand final where Wests wait to see if they receive another match against Hancocks or face Swifts who won Saturday night's elimination final 1-0.

A Grade Qualifying final: Wests 7 (Amy Kickbusch 4, Eden Jackat, Sarah Donnelley, Jordn Office) d Hancock Brothers 2 (Layla Eleison, Aimee McDermott).

Elimination final: Swifts 1 (Amanda Stacey) d Norths 0.

Preliminary final: Sunday (5pm) - Hancock Brothers v Swifts.