National league player heads Ipswich indoor mission

Ipswich sportswoman Layla Eleison playing for Brisbane Blaze in this year's Hockey One League. GLENN HUNT

IPSWICH and Brisbane Blaze talent Layla Eleison will swap national-level outdoor hockey for state-level indoor hockey when she represents Ipswich at the Super 6's Indoor Hockey State Championship starting tonight.

With Brisbane Blaze having a Hockey One league bye this weekend the timing is perfect for Eleison to line up for her home city at Queensland's premier indoor hockey tournament in Maryborough.

The seven-team women's competition also includes teams representing Sunshine Coast, Rockhampton, Brisbane, Mackay, Toowoomba and Maryborough.

The Ipswich team features teenagers Talicia Canty and Abby Eleison, who represented Ipswich at the state under-18 titles at Mansfield last weekend.

Canty, 16, scored a team-high seven goals from six games to finish as the tournament's second top scorer, as Ipswich finished in third position.

The eight-team men's Super 6's competition will be played at Kedron State High School in Brisbane this weekend.

Ipswich is in Pool B with Toowoomba, Brisbane 3 and Rockhampton.

The Ipswich side features teenagers Cian McLaughlin and Zac Profke, who guided the Ipswich Under 18s to a fourth-place finish at last week's state titles at the Sunshine Coast.

The Ipswich women start their Super 6's tournament playing Rockhampton tonight at 6pm, with the Ipswich men's first game against Toowoomba on Saturday at 10am.

Players competing at the Super 6's Indoor Hockey State Championships include ex-Australian Hockeyroos star Jade Close and Lindsay Howard and Troy Rossiter, who both represented Australia at the last Indoor Hockey World Cup.

Ipswich men's team: Blake Douglas, Kai Douglas, Zac Hoyland-Meaker, Dean Jeffrey, Cian McLaughlin, Dean Pavitt, Zac Profke, Ryan Smith, Jake Thornton.

Ipswich women's team: Talicia Canty, Abby Eleison, Layla Eleison, Natalie Walker, Alanah Young, Leonie Young, Tayla Young.