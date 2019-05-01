National junior champion after senior success

MOTORSPORT: One of the brightest young talents on the Australian speedway scene from Ipswich has announced his retirement from junior competition.

Teenager Ardie Jonic is now looking to extend his successful junior career in the senior ranks.

Over the past decade, the 16-year-old has been a consistent frontrunner around the country in Junior Quarter Midgets and most recently in Junior Sedans.

"I've really enjoyed my time learning the ropes in the junior classes of speedway and it's taught me so much that's going to help me for the next stage of my career,” said the current and two-time National Junior Sedan Champion.

"Apart from the success out on the track, the best thing about speedway is all of the people that you meet and the tracks around the country that you get the opportunity to race at, and these are memories that are going to stay with me for a long, long time.”

Jonic said that future racing is yet to be set in concrete. However, he is looking towards the future with optimism.

"The only plans I have at the moment for next season is to help my cousin Jordan Jonic, when he steps into Junior Quarter Midgets,” Ardie said.

"I know that I'm currently looking at a range of classes to continue my speedway career in as a senior and will most probably do some test drives. So although I'm sidelined for the foreseeable future, I hopefully won't be out of the driver's seat for too long.”

Over his 10 years of junior speedway, Jonic has amassed over 50 feature-race wins.

After major wins in Junior Quarter Midgets, he went on to a successful career in Junior Sedans, which included two national titles, Queensland titles, South Australian titles, Tasmanian titles, Victorian titles, Northern Territory titles, and an RSA NSW title.

Another honour on Jonic's impressive resume was being voted the Junior Driver of the Year at last year's Speedway Australia Awards Night.

Jonic's final race meeting in Junior Sedans is on May 11 at Gympie's Mothar Mountain Speedway.