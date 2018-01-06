NAME AND SHAME: Dodgy childcare operators named

The new online register will make public the details of childcare operators who break the rules or law.

The new online register will make public the details of childcare operators who break the rules or law.

A CHILDCARE centre operated by a Pentecostal church and linked to a child sex abuse case is one of the Queensland centres that will today be named and shamed by the Federal Government for dodgy practices.

For the first time, childcare providers barred or suspended from receiving government rebates after breaking the rules or ripping off taxpayers and parents will be named in an online register to be published today.

There have been 21 sanctions and payment cancellations slapped on Queensland childcare centres since July 2016, including penalties for fraudulent claims, not passing on subsidies or falsifying records.

Education Minister Simon Birmingham said dodgy childcare providers would be “hung out to dry”.

It is part of a nationwide crackdown that has affected 179 childcare providers and netted the Government $794 million in savings through discontinued payments.

Parents will, from today, be able to see if their childcare provider has been sanctioned for dodgy practices.

The details will be released in an online register to be updated quarterly. Without the subsidies and rebates many of the centres close down.

Education Minister Simon Birmingham said childcare providers who did the wrong thing would be "hung out to dry".

"While the overwhelming majority of providers are legitimate and provide high quality care, those who go down the wrong path should be held to account for their actions," he said.

"Parents should be able to access the information necessary to make informed choices when deciding on a childcare service and have confidence that they are entrusting the care of their children to a compliant and reputable provider."

The former office of All Families Family Daycare in Goodna.

The All Families Family Day Care, operated by Goodna's Free Pentecostal Church of Australia, had its Commonwealth payments cancelled in August 2016 for providing false statements and receiving payments of fee reductions "obtained by fraud".

The church made headlines after its former treasurer Shartiel Nibigira was charged and jailed for a series of child sex abuse crimes.

The Courier-Mail called the church's contact number but was informed that it was no longer operating.

Other Queensland childcare providers that will be named include: All for Kids Family Day Care, Underwood; Best Friend Family Day Care, Moorooka; Bright Stars Family Day Care, Logan Central; and Butterfly Minders Family Day Care, Beenleigh.

The public can access the full register online at www.education.gov.au/child-care-enforcement-action-register

SANCTIONED PROVIDERS

● Reach for the Rainbow Family Day Care, Coopers Plains. Commonwealth payments cancelled from July 28, 2017, for failing to comply with obligations to stop operating an approved service.

● Youngstar Family Day Care, Moorooka. Sanctioned and given conditions of approval on July 7, 2017, for not complying with conditions of approval.

● Candy Kids Family Day Care Scheme, Auburn. Commonwealth payments cancelled from April 3, 2017, for providing a false statement and payment of fee reductions obtained by fraud.

● Global Kids Family Day Care, Slacks Creek. Commonwealth payments cancelled from April 27, 2017, for providing a false statement and payment of fee reductions obtained by fraud.

The Federal Government has named and shamed providers who don’t follow the law.

● Gold Heart Family Day Care, Moorooka. Suspension from December 23, 2016, for noncompliance with state or federal law.

● Golden Heart Family Day Care, Moorooka. Commonwealth payments cancelled from February 20, 2017, for providing a false statement and payment of fee reductions obtained by fraud.

● Kids Time Family Day Care, Richlands. Commonwealth payments cancelled from March 5, 2017, for providing a false statement and payment of fee reductions obtained by fraud.

● Kidshine Family Day Care, Fig Tree Pocket. Suspension from January 9, 2017, for noncompliance with state or federal law.

● Kidshine Family Day Care, Fig Tree Pocket. Commonwealth payments cancelled from June 15, 2017, for not complying with conditions of approval.

● Learning and United Family Day Care, Berrinba. Suspended from January 19, 2017, for not complying with state or federal law.

● Learning and United Family Day Care, Berrinba. Commonwealth payments cancelled from March 9, 2017, for not complying with conditions of approval.

● Maka Family Day Care, Acacia Ridge. Suspended from September 29, 2016, for noncompliance with state or federal law.

● Maka Family Day Care, Acacia Ridge. Commonwealth payments cancelled from December 5, 2016, for not complying with conditions of approval.

● Reach for the Rainbow Family Day Care, Coopers Plains. Suspended from June 28, 2016, for noncompliance with federal or state law.

● Teeny Tiny, Logan Central. Commonwealth payments cancelled from March 16, 2017, for providing a false statement and payment of fee reductions obtained by fraud.