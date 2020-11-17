National award recognises nurse’s specialised diabetes work

West Moreton Health nurse Kay Dean was named the 2020 Jan Baldwin Diabetes Educator (CDE) of the Year.

West Moreton Health nurse Kay Dean was named the 2020 Jan Baldwin Diabetes Educator (CDE) of the Year.

AN IPSWICH nurse has scored a top gong, with her specialised skills in diabetes care drawing recognition and a national title to boot.

West Moreton Health’s first Diabetes Nurse Practitioner and Navigator Kay Dean was named 2020 Jan Baldwin Diabetes Educator (CDE) of the Year.

Landing the title on World Diabetes Day, 14 November, Ms Dean was recognised for her dedication to care and specialised diabetes advice.

Having started at West Moreton Health’s Diabetes Service in 2013 as a trainee educator, Ms Dean became an endorsed nurse practitioner in April this year.

“I was successful in becoming the first diabetes nurse practitioner at Ipswich Diabetes Service,” Ms Dean said.

LOCAL NEWS: New cafe hunting for staff after massive first two weeks

Her role provides a link between clients and doctors and involves assessing and managing clients, providing referrals, prescribing medication and ordering diagnostic investigations.

One of her clients, David Brown, said Ms Dean’s care helped him manage his diabetes, following his diagnoses.

When he first noticed symptoms, Mr Brown attributed them to stress relating to his new job.

He lost weight, experienced fatigue and felt “cotton-woolly” in the head.

“To combat the weight loss and fatigue, I started eating more, including high calorie and sugary foods,” Mr Brown said.

LOCAL NEWS: Two hurt after highway hit and run

“Looking back, I remember being unbelievably thirsty all the time. I would drink big glasses of water and still feel thirsty.

“It was only when I literally collapsed at my desk from what felt like pure exhaustion that I realised there was something wrong.”

Blood tests confirmed Mr Brown had diabetes and he started treatment that had immediate results.

A few months later, he visited Ms Dean who had concerns about his Type 2 diagnosis.

“I submitted another blood test and was subsequently diagnosed with Type 1 late-onset diabetes. This rocked my world all over again,” he said.

Working with Ms Dean since July, Mr Brown has started a new treatment plan and his blood glucose levels have become more stable.

“I’ve had no other symptoms through the Type 1 diagnosis or treatment and feel great,” he said.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.