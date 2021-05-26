Nathan Buckley steps out with new girlfriend

Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley has made a low-key first public appearance with his new girlfriend.

The undersiege Pies coach looked anything but early Wednesday morning, as he and his easy-on-the-eye cosmetic injector girlfriend strode the tan.

The pair smiled and joked as they went, Buckley, 48, walking with his hands firmly in his pockets.

They stopped briefly to speak to an elderly couple, with the Collingwood coach touching the woman's arm while Pike, 42, shook her hand.

After months of quietly and discreetly dating, friends close to the couple say they are "effortless" and a good support to one another, with a shared interest and focus on wellbeing, health and yoga.

That should also include walking the tan where the pair were among the healthiest looking there without breaking a sweat.

Just last week friends close to the couple told the Herald Sun's Page 13 column the pair "had a genuine connection."

"They are happy. it's all good. It's just very easy and comfortable really."

In December Buckley and wife Tania confirmed to the Herald Sun they had quietly separated after 18 years married.

In a statement the couple said they had mutually decided to separate in January, 11 months prior.

The couple said the year took a toll on them and their relationship.

"It has been a tough and challenging year for every family and for ours included," a joint statement from the Buckleys read.

It's understood Nathan Buckley has been living in South Yarra since moving out of the family's Toorak home last year.

Mum-of-three boys Pike runs a successful skin care clinic Face by Alex Pike nearby in Chapel St.

In January it was revealed by Page 13 the AFL legend and cosmetic nurse had struck up a relationship, after the Melbourne rumour mill went into overdrive at Buckley's supposed love interests.

While his personal life is looking up, Buck's team has slumped to 16th position on the ladder as speculation continues to mount about his coaching future following just two wins for the season.

