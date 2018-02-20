Barnaby’s wife: Let him keep his job

Despite being hurt, Joyce’s wife Natalie doesn’t want him to lose his job. Picture: Ray Strange

NATALIE Joyce does not want her philandering husband to lose his job, despite the pain he has caused her and their four daughters.

Mrs Joyce made her first public appearance since the love child scandal broke when she went out on Sydney Harbour on Saturday night, attending the luxury boat birthday party of a Nationals and Liberal Party donor.

Friends of Mrs Joyce told The Daily Telegraph she does not want Barnaby Joyce to lose his job as Deputy Prime Minister, which is why she has been hesitant to agree to any major media interview.

Natalie Joyce made her first public appearance since the fallout at a birthday bash alongside Michael Kauter. Picture: Supplied/Facebook

Until recently, Mrs Joyce still harboured hopes of a reconciliation with her husband of 25 years, despite the fact he is expecting a baby in mid-April with his former media adviser Vikki Campion.

Showing she is still loyal to him, Mrs Joyce has voiced concerns about his colleagues' undermining him and their jostling for the leadership of the National Party.

The separated pair are understood to have spoken on the phone over the weekend about a personal matter involving a Nationals colleague.

Trying to shake off the trauma of the past two weeks, Mrs Joyce visited Sydney on the weekend for the 40th birthday of her friend Kirsty Berger. Ms Berger and her husband Lesli, and father Joshua, are prominent property developers and donors to the Liberal and National parties.

And friends said Mrs Joyce was able to relax and enjoy a glass of pink champagne, despite the travails of the past fortnight.

"It was a chance for her to relax with friends after what's been a terribly traumatic time for her," one friend said. "Everyone was right behind her. She's very resilient."

Joyce is refusing to quit over the personal matter. He has been forced on a week’s holiday. Picture: Kym Smith



Dressed in a navy ruffled dress, Mrs Joyce posed for photographs with former Waverley mayor Sally Betts, and lobbyist Michael Kauter and his husband Dr David Gracey. Her wedding ring was noticeably absent.

It was a fortnight ago that The Daily Telegraph revealed Mr Joyce and Ms Campion were expecting a baby together. The National Party has been in turmoil ever since, with questions arising over Mr Joyce's judgment and travel expenditure.

Joyce is expecting his first child with his former adviser Vikki Campion. Picture: John Grainger

The scandal has embroiled his colleagues Damian Drum and Matt Canavan, who created new high-paying positions in their offices for Ms Campion while she was in a relationship with Mr Joyce.

Mr Joyce is currently on a week's leave from politics, which Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull encouraged him to take to consider his political future. But, despite urgings from senior Liberals and some Nationals to resign as Deputy Prime Minister, Mr Joyce is hanging onto his job, refusing to quit over what he sees as a purely personal matter.