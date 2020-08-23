Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

NASA warns of asteroid headed for Earth

by Isabel Vincent, NY Post
23rd Aug 2020 6:30 PM

 

According to NASA, this year could end with a bang.

Scientists recently spotted an asteroid on a direct collision course to Earth - projected to hit a day before the presidential elections in November.

The flying space object, known as 2018VP1, is expected on Nov. 2, according to the Center for Near Objects Studies at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

The asteroid is 6.5 feet in diameter, according to NASA data, and first identified at the Palomar Observatory in California two years ago.

 

While the asteroid will come close to our atmosphere, the probability of it impacting earth is very small at just 0.41%.
While the asteroid will come close to our atmosphere, the probability of it impacting earth is very small at just 0.41%.


The space agency says there could be three potential impacts "based on 21 observations spanning 12.968 days, with the chance of a direct impact less than 1 per cent."

Rest assured, the agency has determined the asteroid probably won't have a deep impact, let alone wipe out the planet.

This article originally appeared on The Post and was reproduced here with permission

Originally published as NASA warns of asteroid headed for Earth

More Stories

asteroid editors picks nasa

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REPLAY: Qld State League Ipswich Force vs SWM Pirates

        Premium Content REPLAY: Qld State League Ipswich Force vs SWM Pirates

        Basketball Rewatch the men's and women's matches from the Queensland State League where Ipswich Force took on the South West Metro pirates.

        COVID authorities scramble to find missing juveniles

        Premium Content COVID authorities scramble to find missing juveniles

        News Dozens of children have been released from the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre back...

        UPDATED: List of locations visited by positive COVID-19 cases

        UPDATED: List of locations visited by positive COVID-19...

        News A new testing clinic has been set up in Springfield and a list of locations visited...

        The true toll behind our tragic road deaths

        Premium Content The true toll behind our tragic road deaths

        News Beyond the grim statistics, flashing sirens and roadside flowers marking the lost...