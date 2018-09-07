Menu
A family narrowly escaped seriously injury after a brick fell from a truck, bounced off the road and shattered two windscreens on the Warrego Highway near Miles on Thursday.
NARROW ESCAPE: Why loads need to be secured on trucks

7th Sep 2018 8:03 AM

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a family narrowly avoided serious injury from a brick that catapulted off the back of a truck and smashed through two windscreens.

The family was travelling on the Warrego Highway about 1.30pm yesterday when the brick fell from the rear load of an oncoming truck about 3km outside Miles.

The brick bounced off the road and smashed through the windscreen of a LandCruiser driven by a man, 48.

It tore into the roof before smashing through the back windscreen, denting the trailer behind.

The missile narrowly missed a 42-year-old woman who was sitting in the front passenger seat and an 8-year-old boy who was in the rear of the vehicle.

They were transported to hospital for treatment to cuts from broken glass.

The brick struck with such force that it ripped a hole in the front bonnet and roof of the vehicle.

Anyone who may have been travelling in the area at this time with further information is being urged to come forward.

Police would also like to remind motorists of the importance of ensuring their trailer and truck loads are secured before driving, as this incident could have easily ended in tragedy.

Toowoomba Chronicle

