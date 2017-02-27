Nardya Miller honoured by her best friend

THEY were fresh-faced teens excited to start their first job when they met and on that first day Nardya Miller and Shakira Rush became best friends.

The pair met working at Target Riverlink and forged an unbreakable bond.

Their friendship lasted 10 years, until the unthinkable happened.

"Nardya actually came to the formal with me as my date," Shakira said.

"She was always a happy person and always saw the positives in things."

Nardya died on January 25 after a life-long battle with cystic fibrosis.

She was just 26.

Now her best friend is hosting a raffle to raise funds for Cystic Fibrosis Queensland in Nardya's honour.

Ipswichs Shakira Rush is raising money for Cystic Fibrosis Queensland after her best friend Nardya Miller passed away from the disease in January.

"She always knew she had cystic fibrosis and it was always hard for her to do things," Shakira said.

"Even if we went out on a weekend and we had to walk up stairs she'd have to stop and catch her breath."

"It was always physically more challenging for her to do anything."

Nardya applied for a double lung transplant hoping to have a better quality of life despite having an incurable illness.

"We always were optimistic that she would get new lungs so that she could go out and do things that she wants to do," Shakira said.

"I always knew she wouldn't live past 30.

"But we were hoping for an organ transplant to give her the extra few years than she got."

Shakira and Nardia were inseparable. Contributed

Nardya had a double lung transplant in 2014.

"Her body rejected it but she still tried to keep going," Shakira said.

"It was good that she did it, it was a good chance for her to have a normal life.

"I remember after her lung transplant she went on a 10km charity walk and she would've never been able to do that without the lungs.

"It gave her a better quality life for the extra two years."

Despite her body rejecting the transplant and her sickness getting worse, Nardya never stopped making plans.

"That's why we're hosting the raffle," Shakira said.

"At this stage there is no cure for cystic fibrosis and I don't think many people know about it.

"You have to do something to deal with it and put your energy into something positive.

"She would have wanted something positive to come out of this."

The fundraiser will be at Ipswich restaurant, Tomato Brothers from 7pm on March 8.

