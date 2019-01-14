Narda becomes used to selling the big money ticket

MILESTONE: North Ipswich News owner Narda Collins will reach 30 years in business in May.

MILESTONE: North Ipswich News owner Narda Collins will reach 30 years in business in May. Cordell Richardson

THERE is no better feeling for Narda Collins than knowing she has sold someone the ticket that could change their lives forever.

In May she will have been running North Ipswich News for 30 years and in that time, her newsagency has sold five first division Lotto winners.

"It's a lovely feeling,” Ms Collins said.

"Then you've got to try and find who it was.”

Somebody with a huge influx of cash won't tend to announce it to the world and the business usually only finds out when they receive a notice, a bottle of wine and a plaque to put on the wall.

But a woman who snagged $1.6 million from a ticket she bought at North Ipswich News - the biggest ever win by a customer of the store - did return to let them know.

"Once the word gets out round that you've sold a major prize they sort of come over here with the hope that they'll win big,” she said.

"A gentleman last week won second division in the Super 66 and came forward and said he won it.

"He was an elderly man. It was good to see him get something.”

With newspapers and magazines going digital, other newsagencies around the country have branched out to provide a whole range of other products with some resembling mini gift shops.

During her time in the industry, top Lotto prizes had risen to eye-watering heights and she now only keeps a tiny stock of cigarettes for old regulars.

But Ms Collins said she had found success by sticking to the staples and the same publications remained popular.

"Because it is an older area, the paper is still necessary because older people don't have computers and don't like to read papers online,” she said.

"We haven't ventured into anything different.

"I think loyalty is a big thing too. We have a small paper run. We probably deliver 100 papers a day. That keeps people coming in, they pay their paper bill and from there they put their lotto in or might buy an Instant Scratch-It.”

Ms Collins said it was the simple things that kept people coming back.

"They like to get served by the girls, they like to be pampered,” she laughed.

"Hopefully we sell them the winning ticket as we have done in the past years.”