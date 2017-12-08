Menu
'Nappy valley': New childcare centre for Ipswich boom area

Queensland needs to improve standards in childcare education.
Helen Spelitis
by

A NEW childcare centre has been proposed for a booming Ipswich suburb known as 'nappy valley'.

This month, developer OPD lodged an application with Ipswich City Council for the new centre on Magnolia Dr at Brookwater.

Documents included in the application show the centre would cater to 105 children and create 18 new jobs.

The plans also include a cot room for babies which is in high demand across the city.

Goodstart Early Learning at Brookwater is the only centre already operating in the area and it is consistently full.

Division 1 councillor David Morrison said the area was known as 'nappy valley' because baby rooms are consistently full.

"There is always a need for space in childcare centres and especially in baby rooms," Cr Morrison said.

"The feedback I get from most of the childcare centres in the area is that they are doing well and are almost always at capacity."

He said more childcare centres were needed across the booming area including Springfield and surrounds, Redbank Plains and Collingwood Park.

A new development, Spring Mountain will eventually be home to 4000 people, and Cr Morrison said any developer would be making a wise move by investing in childcare centres to cater for future growth.

If approved, this new centre at Brookwater would operate from 7am to 6pm on weekdays and would include 26 carparking spaces. 

Topics:  brookwater childcare council development ipswich

Ipswich Queensland Times
