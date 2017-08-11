NAPLAN: What this Ipswich school did to improve results

AT REDBANK Plains State High School, NAPLAN is as much about student performance as it is about teacher and school morale.

Students improved in nine of ten areas of testing on last year's results in what principal Tom Beck says is a a testament to the measures put in place to give students an extra boost.

"Comparing the 2016 and 2017 results, in nine areas, Redbank has improved and in some of the areas it has been a significant improvement, particularly so in grade nine which is where we have had the students for two and a bit years. The longer we've had them at the school the more the improvement has been," he said.

"That's part of supporting morale in our school and showing teachers that they are making a difference because the real value of NAPLAN is the distance travelled. If there is more than two chronological year improvement you can say exposure to education at the school has produced a dividend. About 75% of our students have a more than chronological improvement in their subjects which is great because it shows they are being caught up."

The school spent a quarter of a million dollars in Gonski funding last year to hire two new heads of departments in literacy and numeracy to tackle areas where students needed some extra help.

"Investing that Gonski money in literacy and numeracy improvement has paid off. You can't teach for NAPLAN but those skills should be improving in all their other subjects as well," Mr Beck said.

"It's a useful diagnostic tool for the student because you can drill down into the NAPLAN results to find our where for example their problems are in use of grammar and it could potentially be used by a school where there is a larger group of students that are not skilled in that area and you could target individual lessons on that."