NAPLAN results released today

QUEENSLAND schools have scored some of the highest ever NAPLAN results in 2018.

Education Minister Grace Grace said the NAPLAN 2018 summary results, released by the Australian Curriculum Assessment Authority (ACARA) today, were positive for Queensland.

"I congratulate the 240,000 Queensland school students in Years 3,5,7 and 9 who completed the NAPLAN tests in May," Ms Grace said.

"Queensland is one of the most improved states since NAPLAN was first introduced in 2008, confirming a long-term trend of lifting literacy and numeracy outcomes across the state.

"Since 2008, Queensland students have improved in an outstanding 16 of 20 test areas.

"This year, in reading and spelling, we've seen continued improvement across all year levels.

"Our Year 9 students achieved some of the highest results ever this year, which shows our education reforms over the past decade are reaping rewards."

Ms Grace said the State Government's record education investment of $13 billion in 2018-19 would lead to continued improvement into the future.

"Importantly, we're putting more teachers in front of our students in classrooms," she said.

"We've already employed more than 1000 extra teachers as part of our commitment to hire 3700 additional teachers.

"I'd like to thank all the teachers, teacher aides, parents and carers who helped to prepare our students for the tests in 2018."

Ms Grace said writing results were down again across the country, in all year levels.

"Let me be clear, this isn't just a problem for Queensland - all states and territories have declined in writing again," she said.

"We need to work out why we're seeing this ongoing, nationwide decline and what we can do to arrest and reverse it.

"This is another good reason why my ongoing calls for a national, comprehensive review are warranted, particularly in the area of writing.

"Our new Prime Minister Scott Morrison has promised to do things differently, so I'd suggest he starts by asking his new Education Minister to commission a national NAPLAN review."